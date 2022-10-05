Australian Idol: Kyle Sandilands looks chic in black as he arrives in Perth to film reboot

Kyle Sandilands looked swanky as he arrived in Perth on Wednesday to begin filming the Australian Idol reboot.

The radio titan seemed to be every inch the seasoned traveler when he packed his carry-on in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a T-shirt, trousers and an all-weather jacket.

Kyle completed his look with a $630 Gucci scarf, a stylish Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, and sunglasses to protect his famous peepers.

Kyle Sandilands looked swanky as he arrived in Perth on Wednesday to begin filming the Australian Idol reboot.

Kyle is having the time of his life at 51, and it’s all thanks to fatherhood.

Once warned by doctors that his hard-partying lifestyle would send him to an early grave, the controversial KIIS FM presenter now spends his nights infatuated with newborn son Otto.

“I used to watch TV for hours and hours, and now I just sit there and watch him and he’s been a real joy,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

The radio titan seemed to be every inch the seasoned traveler when he packed his carry-on in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a T-shirt, trousers and an all-weather jacket. Kyle completed his look with a $630 Gucci scarf, a stylish Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and sunglasses to protect his famous peppers

‘I just sat at home the whole time and I enjoyed that. I’m home now more than I was with lockdowns so we enjoy every second of it.

‘I’m actually quite happy. I can’t imagine being happier.’

Kyle, who welcomed Otto with fiancé Tegan Kynaston in August, admitted he never dreamed of having children, but is now “excited” that he decided to take the plunge and become a father.

At the height of his partying in the late 2000s, Kyle suffered from drug addiction and battled depression.

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands tells Daily Mail Australia he has never been happier after the birth of his first child, son Otto. Both are pictured together

Kyle, who welcomed Otto with fiancé Tegan Kynaston in August, admitted he had never dreamed of having children before, but is now “excited” that he decided to take the plunge and become a father. Kyle and Tegan are pictured together in March

In 2018, he said he “self-medicated and threw back dozens of lines” and his lifestyle often caused him to miss work, including skipping two live eviction shows while hosting Big Brother with Jackie ‘O’ Henderson in 2008.

Despite fatherhood making him softer these days, the outspoken star promises viewers won’t get politically correct Kyle when he returns to the screens as a judge on the upcoming Australian Idol reboot.

“Oh my god, are you kidding?” he scoffed when asked if he’d let current waking culture stifle his famously unfiltered persona in the family-friendly show.

“I used to watch TV for hours and hours, and now I’m just sitting there watching him and he’s been a real joy,” Kyle (pictured with son Otto) told Daily Mail Australia

“I even asked Channel Seven when they called me into the boardroom and said, ‘We want you to come back.’ And I thought, “Listen. I won’t be able to be one of these light and love judges.”

‘I am very astute. Not mean, but I’m not going to pretend they’re great. I said, “If they’re s**t, they’re going to be told they’re s**t. Or they’ve been tricked. Or they need to work on this.”

“I’ve said I’ll be as nice as I can be, but I won’t be like a Voice coach. It will be like the harsh reality of the commercial side of the business.”

Kyle added that his role on the jury, which also includes Harry Connick Jr, Meghan Trainor and singer-songwriter Amy Shark, is to “cut through the clutter.”

But with a newborn and his role as half of KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, does Kyle worry he’s getting too much on his plate?

“I was first,” he admitted.

“I’ve never been a father so I wasn’t quite sure what to expect, but we’re lucky he’s behaved pretty well and settled in nicely,” he continued.

Despite fatherhood softening him up a bit these days, Kyle promises to remain his outspoken self during the upcoming Australian Idol reboot. He is pictured with Mark Holden and Marcia Hines in the original series

“He has a good mother who is very involved. She wasn’t too happy when she found out I was going to be out of the house for 20 days, but there are a few times that I come back between the different cities, so we worked around it.

‘She does not mind. She understands that work is quite important.’

And with family life running so smoothly, Kyle and Tegan aren’t ruling out having more children in the future.

“We said we’d see how the first one goes and while it’s gone really well, we just realized we have some friends who have two or three kids and they look like beaten wrecks and they never can. come out,’ he said.

“But it’s not out of the question, but we’ll work our way through the first, and if Tegan feels she wants a second, we’ll talk about it.

“I’m looking forward to it, but we’ll see how we do it first.”

Sandilands, 51, (pictured) said he and Tegan ‘have not ruled out’ having more children

“I’ll be as nice as I can be, but I won’t be like a voice coach. It will be like the harsh reality of the commercial side of the business,” Kyle said of his upcoming stint on Idol

Channel Seven first announced plans for an Australian Idol reboot in 2020.

At the time, the network had planned the show for a 2022 release, but it is now going through 2023.

The reboot marks the second time Kyle will appear on the show, following his stint on the original series from 2005 to 2009.

The 51-year-old left the original show in 2009 after a string of scandals, including referring to the arms of 2005 winner Kate DeAraugo as “tuckshop lady arms.”

He will be joined in the new season by American artists Harry Connick Jr. and Meghan Trainor, as well as Australian singer-songwriter Amy Shark.

Former Australian Idol contestant Ricki-Lee Coulter and TV personality Scott Tweedie will serve as hosts.