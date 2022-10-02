Australian Idol judge Meghan Trainor lands in Sydney

<!–

Meghan Trainor has arrived in Sydney to star as a judge in the upcoming season of Australian Idol.

The American singer, 28, was joined by her son, Riley Sabara, one, and husband Daryl Sabara, 30.

The All About That Bass hitmaker dressed comfortably for her international flight, wearing a sweatshirt with a Marilyn Monroe graphic on the front.

She added black leggings and had another gray shirt under her sweatshirt.

Meghan went makeup-free for the trip and wore her blonde locks in a high bun.

She carried her toddler in a green and black stroller as she made her way through the terminal.

Daryl, meanwhile, kept cozy in a gray shirt and black and white striped Adidas jacket.

The actor added a warm blue beanie and was responsible for driving the couple’s luggage to their waiting transport.

It comes after the newly announced Australian Idol judge revealed she is trying to conceive twins and could conceive them Down Under.

‘I’m counting on twins, I want a farm. We’ll be in Australia all October and I’m trying to conceive at the same time,” she said on Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery.

The mum-of-one said hopefully it won’t be long before her fans notice a baby bump.

“Hopefully you’ll see a belly in the second half of the trip,” Meghan said.

The Lips Are Movin’ hitmaker added that she was so focused on conceiving that she turned down a Christmas tour.

It comes after Meghan struggled with the birth of her son Riley in February last year.

She said her newborn boy had trouble breathing and stayed awake long enough to eat and had to be admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Meghan was announced earlier this month as a judge in Seven’s upcoming reboot of Australian Idol, which will air in 2023.