Australian Idol judge Harry Connick Jr. exploring the Sydney CBD with her daughter Georgia

Harry Connick Jr. smiled as he explored Sydney’s CBD with his daughter Georgia on Monday.

The American crooner, 55, arrived in Australia on Saturday ahead of his appearance as a judge on Seven’s upcoming Australian Idol reboot.

He looked casual in a gray hoodie and black trousers as he strolled the streets with his 26-year-old daughter during New South Wales’ Labor Day holiday.

The former American Idol judge completed her casual look with a black baseball cap and leather sneakers.

He was all smiles as he chatted with Georgia as they crossed the town, despite many shops being closed for New South Wales’ Labor Day holiday

The pair looked like they didn’t have a care in the world as they spent some quality father-daughter time enjoying the scenic sights

Georgia, meanwhile, wore a patterned jumper, denim jacket and a pair of green leggings.

Harry shares his daughter with wife Jill Goodacre, 58, who he has been married to for 28 years.

They also have two other daughters, Sarah, 25, and Charlotte, 20.

Harry joins Australian shock jock Kyle Sandilands, American singer Meghan Trainor and Australian musician Amy Shark in the new season of Australian Idol.

Seven announced plans for an Idol reboot back in 2020.

At the time, the network slated the show for a 2022 release, but it will now continue into 2023 instead.

Based on the global Pop Idol format – the most watched television series in history – Australian Idol aired from 2003 to 2009 on Channel 10.