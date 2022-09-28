Australian Idol 2023: Emily Williams slams ‘whitewashed’ new judging panel

The new jury for Australian Idol was announced on Wednesday, but a former contestant is less than impressed with the lineup.

Emily Williams, who came in second in the third season in 2005, has been a hit on Channel Seven for the lack of diversity among the celebrity judges.

The reboot’s panel will feature a mix of local and international talent, including Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark, Harry Connick Jr. and Meghan Trainor.

“I look at the four judges and I think, ‘Okay, here we go again, straight and narrow.’ There is no room for change. It’s 2022,” Emily told the Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday.

The New Zealand-born singer added: “I thought we had evolved from my idol years. Even then, the diversity of having Marcia Hines gave it a little spark.

‘I was disappointed. Everyone says it’s whitewashed. Absolutely, I agree. Does it look like this? Unfortunately, yes,’ she said.

“I thought at least one person would be gay or non-binary.”

Emily said she would have liked a drag queen or someone who represents “something else” to join the panel to make the show “more welcoming.”

The Young Divas star said her ideal lineup would have included at least one world-renowned Australian pop star like Kylie Minogue, plus Jessica Mauboy or ARIA winner Kaiit.

‘I was just a little shocked that Seven wouldn’t want to spread the same message’ [about diversity],’ she continued.

“I’m sure, being a colored person and doing auditions like this for the first time in my twenties, I was so scared,” she recalls.

‘But when I walked in there, I saw diversity [in Marcia]. I saw someone there that I could look at and said, “If this person is here and she looks like me, that means I can do it. If she sits there and encourages me, there’s a chance I can.” It was just a lot more soothing.’

Australian Idol will air on Channel Seven in 2023