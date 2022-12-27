Australian Human Rights Commission video on transgender pansexuality criticized as arousing gender ideology

Children as young as eight are being targeted in a controversial new taxpayer-funded video about ‘pansexuality’ that tells them doctors ‘decide’ gender at birth.

The Australian Human Rights Commission has produced Let’s Talk About Bodies, Identity and Sexuality, which is aimed at schoolchildren aged 8-12.

The AHRC says the video and an associated workbook teach children about “gender, sexual identity and diversity.”

But it has come under fire from opponents who called it a “queer utopia” and “woke up gender ideology.”

“It’s strange that the AHRC is introducing concepts of sexual orientation to children ages three to six,” researcher Kit Kowalski told the daily telegraph.

‘What eight-year-old needs to know about pansexuality?

“There are inappropriate sexualized images used throughout the video, particularly the part dealing with Mardi Gras.”

The video opens with footage of Sydney’s annual Mardi Gras parade showing cross-dressed revelers in outlandish costumes dancing through the streets.

In the video the children are told that the march is a celebration of the ‘diversity of people’s bodies, gender identities and sexual orientation’.

Young people are told about intersex and transgender people, and gender identity is defined as ‘how you feel on the inside’.

It also says that some people have a different gender identity than the “sex the doctor decided when they were born.”

Critics of the video say the sex of the fetus is observed in the womb during pregnancy and not decided by doctors after birth.

The video also explains that some people are ‘pansexual’ who may be sexually or romantically attracted to others, regardless of their gender identity or sex.

NSW schools have banned “gender fluidity” education in public schools, but the $27m taxpayer-funded AHRC insists many primary school students still have unanswered questions.

The video has been criticized by critics, including former University of Sydney professor Dianna Kenny (pictured), who treats children with gender dysmorphia.

He has opposed banning gay conversion therapy and believes the current gender dysphoria among adolescents is a “social contagion” which he has dubbed “mob craze.”

She criticized the video as ‘gender ideology’ and said it was ‘seriously damaging’.

“To teach this to children would be to engage in the heinous act of miseducating our children by propagating a fallacious, illogical and unscientific ideology,” he said.

The video was called a ‘Brave New World’ agenda by Coalition for Biological Reality spokeswoman Stassja Frei, who said it laid the foundation for a ‘queer utopia’.

She added: ‘3-year-olds don’t need to know about pansexuality.

“It’s as if queer theorists have taken over government departments and are quietly running a program of social engineering to make their queer utopia a reality.”

NSW Education told the Telegraph that the videos would not be promoted in public schools.

NSW Education told the Telegraph the videos would not be promoted in public schools, insisting: "Gender fluidity is not part of the NSW curriculum."

An AHRC spokesperson added: ‘Many students of primary school age have questions about gender and sexual identity, particularly those with connections to LGBTQI+ families or communities.

“While the commission appreciates that there are a variety of views in the community on these issues, the video is factual and accurate in reflecting a rights-based approach to gender and sexual identity, and is an appropriate teaching resource. for age”.