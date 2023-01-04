Australian holidaymaker looking for cheap food in Bali is dragged over a nasi goreng

But she was flooded with vitriol for not spending more money to support the locals

A traveler looking to save money at a popular international destination has been cheated after asking how much a nasi goreng costs.

The tourist who was vacationing with her family in Bali, Indonesia, was mocked on a popular Facebook page after asking about the cost of the meal on Wednesday.

‘What do people pay for a portion of nasi goreng on average?’ she wrote.

A traveler looking to save money at a popular international destination has been cheated after asking how much a nasi goreng costs (stock image)

But some in the group warned her that she would get food poisoning by aiming for the cheapest meal, while others scolded her for not trying to spend more on the island to help the locals.

“It is the dish made in honor of the emperor who kept rabbits from China. Don’t be stingy,” one wrote.

But most of the comments were stopped by the group moderator, who said ‘some people have a limited budget to backpack around the world’.

“It’s getting to the point where people are afraid to post a question without being trolled and judged,” another commenter wrote.

“Maybe she’s just trying to get a rough price list so she can get informed and save money for the holidays.

‘Not everyone can just go on holiday, some of us have to plan, save, etc.’

Another commenter estimated the cost of the popular dish in Bali (pictured, stock image) at about “$2.50 with an egg”

“Why is this lady being beaten for asking the question she asked?” asked another.

‘Not everyone has been to Bali before! Why do people have to be jerks?’

Meanwhile, another commenter estimated the cost of the popular dish in Bali at about “$2.50 with an egg.”

A few Bali travel experts recommended the cheaper ‘Warung’ kiosk or small shop to get the cheapest food.

One said eating the dish at the ‘Lusy Warung’ restaurant would set an Australian tourist back $3, while other eateries charged $5 to $8.

Nasi goreng is an Indonesian nasi dish with meat, vegetables, egg and spices, with a smoky aroma.