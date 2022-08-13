Australian Hells Angels bikies creating ‘havoc’ in Thailand as shooting occurs in Pattaya

<!–

Australian Hells Angels are said to have been involved in shooting a Thai man and causing ‘havoc’ as a violent new chief tries to build ‘an electricity grid’ in Thailand.

The bike bang, which is banned in Western Australia from displaying its insignia, is active in Thailand and Australian members are clashing violently with locals since Covid-19 travel restrictions were lifted.

Members of Australian motorcycle gangs have been involved in a brutal feud with Thai locals since 2015, with several arrested on suspicion of major charges.

Power struggle between Thai and Australian Hells Angels escalates as shooting of a local was reported and images surfaced of Australian bicycles partying in their colors in Thailand

But the power struggle seems to have escalated this month as footage has surfaced of many Australian bicycles partying in their colors in Thailand.

A Thai man, who is a member of the local Hells Angels branch, claims he was shot when his home and Harley Davidson motorcycle shop were sprayed with bullets.

He sustained injuries to his leg when his house and car were full of bullet holes Daily Telegram reported.

Anthony Bagnato (pictured) was sentenced to death in a Thai court after hiring four men to kill Schneider in 2015, but was later released. There is no suggestion that he is involved in the current problems in Thailand

It is clear that Thai police have closed a Hells Angels clubhouse since the introduction of new powers to deal with the re-emerging threat of motorcycle violence

The bike shop owner claimed Australians were quieter during the pandemic, but claimed they were engaged in a power struggle with Thais.

“Australians are building a power grid of illegal things in Thailand,” he claimed.

“They like to cause all kinds of violence and cause all kinds of problems endlessly.”

Based in the party city of Pattaya, Australia’s Hells Angels are now said to be led by a man nicknamed ‘Aero’.

Little is known about Aero’s background, but it is clear that he is the head of Australia’s Hell’s Angels operations abroad.

Australian Hells Angels have a violent recent past in Thailand.

Sydney kickboxer Antonio Bagnato, 28, was convicted of the 2015 murder of Hells Angels boss Wayne Schneider and was sentenced to death in a Thai court in February 2017.

Schneider was kidnapped by a group of men hired by Bagnato and bludgeoned to death near Pattaya, south of Bangkok, on November 30, 2015.

Bagnato was released in 2018. There is no suggestion that he is involved in the current problems in Thailand. He was recently extradited from Thailand to Australia and charged with the murder of Bradley Dillon in 2014.

In 2017, Luke Joshua Cook, 34, and Kanyarat Wechapitak, 40, were arrested at Bangkok International Airport after arriving on a flight from Australia following a tip from local police.

Based in the party city of Pattaya, Australia’s Hells Angels are now believed to be led by a man nicknamed ‘Aero’, although little is known about the man (Pictured, two unknown Hells Angels pictured in Thailand in 2019)

Thai courts have sentenced the couple to death after they tried to smuggle methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $300 million.

Both were acquitted after four years in a Bangkok prison and released in 2020.

It is also not suggested that they are involved in recent issues.

Several outlaw bikie gangs are believed to be targeting Thailand as a base in 2022 and Hells Angels have the largest presence so far.

