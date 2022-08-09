Australian health coach Bec Hardgrave reviews popular American snacks and said Hershey tastes like vomit

<!–

An Australian health and fitness coach has reviewed American snacks, including chocolate, marshmallows and nacho cheese sauce — and one sweet treat was so bad she said it tasted like “baby vomit.”

Bec Hardgrave recently returned from a trip across the US and sampled a selection of snacks that she took home with her boyfriend Tim in a video posted on her popular social media accounts.

While the Brisbane fitness guru rated the nacho cheese sauce, the two weren’t too keen on Peeps, Razzles, or Hershey’s chocolate, which was so bad Tim spit it out.

The couple started by trying marshmallow Peeps, which Tim rated one out of ten, while Bec said the treats were “very sweet” and gave them a four.

Bec and Tim started trying Peeps, which are marshmallows in the shape of an animal, covered in colored sugar.

Tim was disgusted and gave them a one out of ten, while Bec said the treats were “very sweet” and gave them a four.

“I like marshmallows, but I couldn’t put that in a hot chocolate,” she said.

The duo enjoyed the Fritos nacho cheese sauce which they both scored an eight out of ten, but weren’t too fond of Razzles, a hard candy that turns into chewing gum.

Tim said it tastes like “aged concrete, then it gets tough” and rated it as brutal.

Finally, Bec and Tim tried the famous Hersey’s chocolate which they thought tasted so bad that Tim couldn’t swallow.

‘It tastes like baby vomit, that’s a minus ten. I don’t mean to offend anyone, but do you really like this?” Bec said.

The hilarious clip got more than 64,500 views on Instagram and hundreds of comments from Aussies and Americans sharing their thoughts on American snacks.

‘American snacks are not as tasty as Australian snacks,’ said an Australian.

“I WANT THAT CHEESE,” another exclaimed.

“Oh GOD – I couldn’t agree more with this video – but get this my son’s father who is a New Yorker – thinks our Aussie food tastes ‘spoiled’ and ‘bad’,” commented a third .

‘I think peeps and Hershey’s are acquired tastes,’ wrote one American viewer and another said, ‘They are very sugary, say the people who eat fairy bread! You eat our really bad snacks!’.

Many agreed with the couple’s review of Hershey’s chocolate, but said the brand’s cookie and cream variety was “delicious.”

‘Agree!!! Hershey’s is so sweet and leaves a bad aftertaste,” one woman replied.

“Okay, but Hershey’s cookies and whipped cream are rock hard!!” added a second.