Australian Grand Prix tickets sell-out within hours

Next year’s Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park is on track for a record crowd, after Sunday race day tickets sold out in three and a half hours on Tuesday.

The hunger for Formula 1 among Australian sports fans continues its resurgence with massive crowds of up to 130,000 on the tickets for the final day of the event in Melbourne.

In April, thousands of fans converged on the Albert Park street circuit for the first Australian Grand Prix in three years. The long gap between races was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crowds at this year’s Australian Grand Prix were great. Credit:Paul Jeffers

The hugely popular Netflix series about F1 and the near-perfect weather were some of the reasons attributed to the huge crowds. General admission tickets for this year’s race day officially sold out at the end of February, about five to six weeks before the Grand Prix. The Australian Grand Prix Corporation said 419,114 race-goers turned up for the four days of action between Thursday and Sunday.