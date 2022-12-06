Australian Grand Prix tickets sell-out within hours

Next year’s Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park is on track for a record crowd, after Sunday race day tickets sold out in three and a half hours on Tuesday.
The hunger for Formula 1 among Australian sports fans continues its resurgence with massive crowds of up to 130,000 on the tickets for the final day of the event in Melbourne.
In April, thousands of fans converged on the Albert Park street circuit for the first Australian Grand Prix in three years. The long gap between races was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hugely popular Netflix series about F1 and the near-perfect weather were some of the reasons attributed to the huge crowds. General admission tickets for this year’s race day officially sold out at the end of February, about five to six weeks before the Grand Prix. The Australian Grand Prix Corporation said 419,114 race-goers turned up for the four days of action between Thursday and Sunday.
Loading
But general admission tickets and grandstand seating for next April’s event went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and organizers were surprised by the meteoric rise.
The renewed interest in F1, especially from non-traditional markets and fueled by the Drive to survive Netflix series, means the success of 2022 will almost certainly be repeated, if not improved upon.
This year’s figure includes those who were present for more than one day, which is therefore counted more than once.
Before the packed crowds converged on Albert Park this year, the last time Formula 1 race cars raced around the Lake Melbourne circuit was in 2019, when the Netflix fly-on-the-wall series that followed the sport, had only just been released.
Drive to survive has since become a huge hit for the streaming service and its success has been credited with introducing new demographics to F1, particularly younger women.
Organizers expect crowds for both the Saturday and Friday sessions of April next year’s Grand Prix to also reach Albert Park’s capacity of between 125,000 and 130,000 people.