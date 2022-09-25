Australian Graham Huynh’s drugs arrest could lead to death penalty in Indonesia

<!–

An Australian man faces the death penalty after being arrested for trying to smuggle heroin up his anus into Bali.

Graham Huynh, also Jeff Welton, 52, was arrested Sept. 6 at Bali International Airport after arriving on a flight from Vietnam.

He is accused of hiding 8.09 grams of heroin in his anus, which means he could face the death penalty under Indonesian import law.

Mr Welton’s lawyer will claim he is a heroin addict, which would allow him to face rehabilitation rather than jail time

Welton, who is in possession of both Australian and British passports, is also charged with drug possession, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Police say they will hold a press conference about the arrest in the course of the week.

Mr Huynh’s lawyer, Edward Pangkahila, said: news.com.au that Mr. Huynh had been addicted to heroin for more than 15 years.

Under Indonesian law, those who prove drug addiction receive rehabilitation instead of jail time or other punishments.

“As a lawyer, we are working on it and hopefully he can get rehabilitation,” Pangkahila said.

“He is a drug user who is heavily addicted to heroin. He really needs rehabilitation.

“We’ve asked the narcotics department to investigate his drug addiction.”

Jeff Welton is a dive instructor and avid surfer who lives in Bali and lives in Perth when in Australia.

In 2015, Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed in Indonesia as the convicted ringleaders of the so-called Bali Nine drug smugglers.

The nine Australians were arrested in 2005 when they tried to smuggle 8.3kg of heroin into Australia on a flight from Bali airport.

Of the remaining seven, only one, Renae Lawrence, has been released from prison, while another Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen has died of cancer.