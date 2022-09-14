Australian Gigolo reveals his VERY glamorous lifestyle making $10,000 a month

An Australian gigolo has lifted the lid on his highly glamorous lifestyle, bringing in $10,000 a month sleeping with up to seven women.

Samuel Hunter, from Sydney, is often accommodated in five-star hotels by his wealthy clients and was recently even taken on a 10-day trip to Phuket to accompany a woman on an exotic getaway.

The prostitute, who is in his early forties, sees women from all walks of life acquire his services, with his youngest client only 23 and the oldest 70.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail Australia, Samuel said: Stan’s show American Gigolostarring Jon Bernthal, is “accurate” in how glamorous the lifestyle is as he is truly treated to luxury hotels by beautiful women.

“It’s exactly as you’d expect, and the exact opposite,” he said.

An Australian gigolo has lifted the lid on his highly glamorous lifestyle, bringing in $10,000 a month sleeping with up to seven women

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail Australia, Samuel said Stan American Gigolo, starring Jon Bernthal, is “accurate” on how glamorous the lifestyle is as he is truly treated to luxury hotels by beautiful women.

The escort, who only has female clients, has been a full-time sex worker for two years now.

Although he admitted to having held hundreds of different jobs, including working for a sex shop and writing blogs for a brothel, his interest in gigolo work peaked when he started working for a charity called Touching Base, which connects disabled people. brought with sex workers.

“It kind of crossed my mind whether or not I could do it, but it’s been two years now and it’s all I do.”

Samuel also revealed that as a male sex worker, his lifestyle is “very different” from the women in his industry.

“The biggest difference is that women can see multiple clients a day, but I’ll limit it to just one.

“But women are usually booked for shorter periods of time, while most of my bookings are for a few hours or overnight.”

Samuel Hunter, from Sydney, is often accommodated in five-star hotels by his wealthy clients and was recently even taken on a 10-day trip to Phuket to accompany a woman on an exotic getaway

The escort, who only has female clients, has been a full-time sex worker for two years

About a quarter of Samuel’s clients are married, and it’s these who usually book him for two hours – at a rate of $600.

The pack, dubbed ‘the case’, is for ‘something short in a hectic life, with Samuel ‘mixing a cocktail’ for ‘playtime’.

Most of his clients are in their early 40s and are regulars, they book him overnight or even several days at a time.

“I have a father’s body, so most women like me are 35 or older,” said Samuel.

“There are some of those five-star hotels that have fine dining.

‘In July I had a 10-day trip to Phuket which was very glamorous’.

Although he has never seen the 1980 film American Gigolo, Samuel notes that the Richard Gere classic is “on his list.”

About a quarter of Samuel’s clients are married, and it’s these who usually book him for two hours – at a rate of $600

The remake seems to be a sort of sequel to the original film, which starred a young Richard Gere as an escort named Julian Kaye, who was accused of murdering a woman.

In the new trailer, dashing Julian – now played by Jon, 45 – gets out of jail after being acquitted of the murder and goes straight back to work.

“It’s interesting that Richard Gere broke up in American Gigolo and then went on to play the other side in Pretty Woman,” adds Samuel.

While in the movie and TV adaptations, the gigolos deal with some unsavory clients, Samuel has discovered that women who seek his services have never caused him any trouble.

“Usually they contact me through my website and read every part of my website.

Then and Now: The show (right) appears to be a sort of sequel to the original film, which starred a young Richard Gere (left) as an escort named Julian Kaye who was accused of murdering a woman

In the new trailer, dashing Julian – now played by Jon, 45 – gets out of jail after being acquitted of the murder and goes straight back to work

While in the movie and TV adaptations the gigolos deal with some unsavory clients, Samuel has found that women who seek his services have never caused him any trouble.

Is prostitution legal in Australia? Prostitution law is a state and territory responsibility and varies across Australia. TO TRADE: Under the 1992 Prostitution Act, brothels are legal, but sex workers must register with the Office of Regulatory Services (ORS). NSW: Brothels are legal in NSW under the Summaries Act of 1988 NT: Brothels are illegal under the Prostitution Regulation Act 2004 QLD: Brothels are legal and licensed by the Prostitution Licensing Authority SA: Brothels are illegal in South Australia, under the Criminal Law Consolidation Act 1935 and the Summary Offenses Act 1953 WA: The current legislation is the Prostitution Control Act 2000. Prostitution itself is legal, but many activities associated with it, such as pimping and running brothels, are illegal. VIC: Brothels are legal if they are registered with the state BAG: Prostitution is legal, but it is illegal for a person to employ or otherwise control or profit from the work of individual sex workers

“I can easily check their socials and their WhatsApp to make sure they are who they say they are.

“Most of my clients are repeat customers, at any one time I have between three and ten regulars, the only ones who aren’t are couples who just want to try something once.”

Samuel is also very open about his lifestyle, and his friends and family support what he does.

“I told my mother,” he explained.

“At first she was a little apprehensive, but now she’s fine. She always jokes with me about the fact that I’m dragging again. With the emphasis on gravel.’

He also states that it is “absolutely possible” to be in a relationship as a sex worker, but he chooses not to have one.

‘My clients get the best version of myself. They don’t understand the guy who sits drinking coffee all morning and looking at my phone. And I also get the best version of them, which you don’t see in relationships.

“Most do want ‘playtime’, it’s rare that they just want company.”

Unlike many modern companies, Samuel cannot rely on Google search traffic to find him, as the search engine does not allow sex workers to advertise.

Instead, he advertises through two male escort websites, but most of his business comes directly from his own website.

American Gigolo is now airing on Stan Australia