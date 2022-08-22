Australian gas to be shipped to UK for first time in six years amid ongoing gas shortages hit Europe

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian gas will be shipped to Europe for the first time in more than half a decade in a bid to ease pressure as gas shortages continue to bite the continent.

The Attalos gas carrier is expected to enter the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent today, at the mouth of the Thames.

According to data from Bloomberg, it is the first time in six years that the rare cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be transported between the continents.

Some of the gas is likely to be used right away in the UK, with the bulk being piped to the rest of Europe where it will be stored.

It is the first time in six years that Australian gas has been imported to Europe. The Attalos gas carrier is expected to enter the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent today, at the mouth of the Thames

However, some of the gas could be returned to Britain during the winter months.

According to Vessel Finder, the Attalos departed Malaysia on July 20, where it picked up the cargo of gas from Australia.

It is rare for Australia to export gas to Europe because of the long journey it takes, instead it is usually sent to Asia, but the deep gas crisis Europe is currently facing has catapulted the need for new sources of fossil fuels.

It comes as the energy crisis continues to deepen in the UK, with bills expected to more than triple to £6,089 in April.

The rise in energy bills will exacerbate the cost of living crisis for many households across the country already struggling with around 3.7 million elderly and vulnerable people at ‘high risk’ of ending up in long-term fuel poverty

It comes as the energy crisis continues to deepen in the UK, with bills projected to more than triple to £6,089 in April

Octopus Energy chief executive Greg Jackson told Radio 4’s Today program on Monday that if the price of beer had risen as much as gas prices, a pint would cost £25.

He said: ‘People don’t know what a therm is, but below that the price per therm has now gone from 60 cents to around £5 and that’s what we pass on to customers if we don’t do anything.

‘There are systemic problems.

“There are a lot of questions about how we pay for this.

“One of the things we can’t do is pass those costs on to the consumer.”

Rising gas prices also add to the bill that will hit households to prop up failed energy supplier Bulb.

According to new research by Auxilione, an energy consultancy, and shared with the Financial Times this weekend, the cost of saving Bulb could cost £4 billion by this spring.

Ministers intervened to save Bulb as it was deemed too big to fail. Many of its rivals had gone bankrupt.