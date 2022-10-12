Australian foodies are loving Butcher Buffet: Best Korean BBQ buffet in Sydney
Foodies will lose it over the country’s BEST Korean BBQ buffet – and it’s only $45 per person. head to the ‘party of life’
- A Sydney-based Korean BBQ is the self-proclaimed ‘best Korean BBQ buffet’
- Foodies agree, and have been flocking to restaurants in various premises
- Butchers Buffet is located in Eastwood, Strathfield, Chinatown and Cabramatta
- Lunch is $33.90, dinner is $45.90 and the restaurants are walk-in only
- The buffet includes Wagyu and Angus beef, pork, chicken, salads and more
Foodies flock to a Korean BBQ buffet dubbed ‘Australia’s best’ by thousands of delighted customers.
Butchers Buffet in Sydney serves wagyu and angus beef, premium pork, chicken, hot food, cold food, salads, sauces, condiments, hot drinks and desserts and costs $33.90 for lunch and $45.90 for dinner.
The restaurant is located in four locations: Eastwood, Strathfield, Chinatown and Cabramatta.
One mother said the restaurant offered ‘great atmosphere for a great family dinner.’
‘It was a long line, but worth it! A wide selection of premium meats, fresh vegetables and desserts! Oh! Sky! The staff was friendly and attentive! The taste was perfect!’
‘Who would have thought raw meat would look so beautiful?’ said another woman.
And positive reviews for Butchers Buffet continue to flood social media.
‘This place is fantastic value for money! Their meat options are quite good and all very tasty. I come here every time I want a good kbbq and it hasn’t disappointed me yet!’ said a man.
‘Absolutely exquisite, love the atmosphere and the care from all the staff, the food is well prepared!’ another foodie commented.
