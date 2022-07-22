Australian foodie travels to New York just to try burger from a popular TikTok chef

An Australian man has revealed how he traveled all the way to New York to try a famous TiKTok burger.

Adam Naaman from Sydney flew to Brooklyn to buy an ‘Ocky burger’ from Red Hook Food Corp, which has become a viral sensation on TiKTok.

The 20-year-old student shared a clip of the sandwich that included layers of meat, cheese, ramen and vegetables.

In the now viral clip, Adam wrote that the burger was “10 out of 10” and that he would recommend it.

The sandwiches are the brainchild of Rahim Mohamed, a 32-year-old bodega manager, who made TikTok famous for whipping up wild sandwiches.

He was best known for using unusual items in his creations, including mozzarella sticks, Rice Krispies Treats, cotton candy, and pop tarts.

The humble shop has become a tourist attraction with Rahim making up to 100 sandwiches a week – on what he calls ‘the Ocky Way’.

The name ‘Ocky way’ comes from Rahim’s nickname ‘general Ock’, which is an Anglicized way of pronouncing ‘akhi’ – an Arabic term of affection meaning brother.

Rahim, who moved to the US from Yemen in 1999, started running his family’s bodega in 2007 and soon began whipping up his sandwiches.

In June 2020, he started posting the recipes on Tiktok and Instagram.

The sandwiches are sure to be a hit with Adam’s fans, with many sharing their excitement on TikTok.

“Bro, I’d like to try one of his burgers, they look so amazing,” said one.

“Did the same in January, brother, the man is a king,” added another.

“Bro living my dream,” a third commented.

“Going all the way to NYC to go to Red Hook love it,” a fourth joked.