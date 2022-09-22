Australian flag on fire as ‘anti-monarchy’ protests begin Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra

<!–

Protesters across Australia have set Australian flags on fire amid calls to ‘abolish the monarchy’ just hours after the national memorial service to mourn the Queen.

Thousands stood up to colonialism and drew attention to the suffering of the First Nations as nationwide protests in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Canberra began just after midday after that morning’s conscription.

Protesters at Birrarung Marr in Melbourne cut open the flag and chanted ‘Abolish the monarchy’.

Federal Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe led hundreds of protesters to take a stand against colonization on the Queen’s National Day of Mourning.

“The boot of the crown is on our necks and we are tired of it,” Mrs Thorpe told the meeting.

The group is expected to march to the state parliament.

Their action was one of many protests in Australia on Thursday.

Protest leaders set fire to an Australian flag during an intense demonstration during Brisbane’s ‘Abolish the Monarchy’ protests

Activists set fire to piles of newspapers and Australian flags during Brisbane’s ‘Abolish the Monarchy’ protest

Wayne Wharton (pictured center) held up an Australian flag for being burned during the anti-monarchy protest in Brisbane

One such sign read ‘No kings, no police, no capitalists’, as carried by the economic reformist group the Socialist Alternative.

Other protesters wore shirts calling for Australia Day to be abolished.

Outspoken Indigenous elderly Uncle Wayne Wharton wore such a shirt as he stood by an Australian flag as other Indigenous protesters set it on fire.

Activist groups had planned the protests since the Queen’s death just a week ago, and the events were held nationwide on the National Day of Mourning.

Activist carried placards and called for a series of reforms during the first nationwide protest of the National Day of Mourning (pictured)

Protesters littered Brisbane’s central streets with banners, flags, signs and T-shirts all calling for an end to the monarchy (pictured)

In Adelaide, a man was removed from Government House after hearing anti-monarchy chants.

Police asked the 31-year-old from Mile End to leave the area, but he refused.

He was escorted out of the area and ordered not to enter the area for 24 hours.

Activist groups Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR) and Fighting In Solidarity Towards Treaties are among those organizing the demonstrations.

“This is a stand against the ongoing crimes committed against marginalized First Nations, black, brown and Asian communities. We do not support benefactors or Stolenwealth (sic) and demand justice, truth and accountability for all. Justice for all,” WAR wrote on Facebook.

“This is a demonstration against racist colonial imperialism.”