Australian fitness influencer on why you should never call someone brave for going to the gym

Australian fitness model has called out those who call her ‘brave’ for wearing tight clothes to the gym in tearful video online.

Elliose, from Sydney, lost more than 30kg and as a result has ‘loose overhanging skin’ over her lower torso.

After receiving some ‘brave’ comments about her body, the 24-year-old said someone she knew tried to reassure her by saying she was ‘brave’ for going to the gym.

But the body positivity advocate hit out, saying it was ‘harmful’ as it meant she shouldn’t show her body because ‘it’s not the norm’.

Eloise has developed a large following online for writing about her passion for going to the gym, weight loss journey and messages of ‘self love’.

The fitness fanatic lost 30kg in just 12 months and has spent the following three years enjoying sticking to her exercise regime but she has excess skin around her stomach that has never gone away.

‘As a result of that weight loss I have a lot of loose overhanging skin… in the lower part of my torso. I was told it would go away and I never did and it’s something I’ve just accepted and it’s just a part of me, she said in a TikTok video.

Eloise said she prefers to wear tight combat leggings, shorts, sports bras and cropped tops because looser clothing is “uncomfortable”.

She recently posted a video about staying motivated to go to the gym which exploded and was found and attacked by cruel trolls.

“It started to break me down and I felt terrible, but I was still hanging on by a thread, going to the gym and enjoying my life,” she said.

In response to the onslaught of online bullying, someone Elloise knows sent her a message of support, but may not have realized the hurt behind her words.

“I get a message from someone I see in person saying they think I’m so brave to go to the gym,” she said.

She said the message was ‘so hurtful’ and ‘absolutely destroyed’ her confidence.

“This skinny girl thinks I’m so brave to go to the gym because my body composition is a little bit different than hers and it’s not the norm and I get a lot of hate for it,” she said.

Eloise said she shouldn’t be called brave for simply wearing clothes and going to the gym to work out, saying she’s not there to “stroke skinny people’s egos”

‘So I’m so brave to be able to put on tights or shorts or a crop top and go to the gym and work out because it’s so scary.’

Eloise said she shouldn’t be called brave for simply wearing clothes and going to the gym to work out, saying she’s not there to ‘stroke skinny people’s egos’.

“They might have trouble in the gym, but they’ll look at me and they’ll say, ‘God, I’m having a bad day, but at least I don’t look like she goes to gym, and she’s so brave, and she’s so great because she’s there to lose weight because she’s so fat and she needs to lose weight,’ she said.

Fighting back tears, she added that the comment has now made her ‘self-conscious’ about going to the gym for the first time as she thinks ‘all these fitty slim people’ will watch and ‘pity’ her for being there.

Eloise’s video has received more than 798,000 views and her fans have left an outpouring of support in the comments, sharing their similar experiences.

“When I was 17 someone told me I was ‘so brave’ and all I did was wear my normal clothes…and exist…as if I had another option,” said a woman.

‘That is so well said. Commenting on someone’s body is NEVER ok – sending you a big hug,’ commented another.

“Yeah, backhanded compliment,” agreed a third.

‘The counter center isn’t just for the slim, it’s for everyone. People can be so mean,’ wrote a fourth.