Australian fitness influencer Jaxon Tippet farewelled at his funeral after the bodybuilder suffered a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Turkey

Mourners have gathered to say goodbye to a much-loved fitness influencer who died suddenly of a suspected heart attack while on holiday.

Popular Gold Coast bodybuilder and fitness icon Jaxon Tippet died during a trip to Türkiye on November 10.

The podcaster and single father of one had celebrated his 30th birthday just days before his death.

Dozens of Mr Tippet’s family and friends gathered in Noosa on the Sunshine Coast, dressed mainly in black for his funeral on Friday.

A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend has raised almost $60,000 to help bring Mr Tippet’s body to Australia.

“There are truly no words to describe this type of pain, and we know that many people will feel this anguish with us, as he was loved by so many,” the fundraiser reads.

“Jaxon would help everyone around him and now I hope we can help in any way we can, starting with raising funds to bring our son, brother, uncle and friend home and help with funeral expenses.”

A coffin covered in white flowers stood at the front of the procession hall with AFL memorabilia and photographs of Mr Tippet around it.

Tippet described himself to his 224,000 Instagram followers as a model, podcast host and coach.

In a 2022 podcast, he spoke openly about “the hell” of his former steroid addiction and how switching to Christianity changed his life for the better.

He narrowly escaped jail after he was arrested with steroids in his pants and a syringe in his underwear during a police search on the Gold Coast in 2018.

“I lost a girlfriend, I almost lost my family over it and I almost went to jail because I got caught with my own personal steroid use,” he said.

‘I didn’t go to jail and the reason is because I really believe God was looking out for me. He saw some potential in me and he saw a bigger person in me.

‘That was my sign that I should do something with my life; Not just being in jail, not just being a steroid addict.

‘Once I found out that the third one could have carried a jail sentence and not only that, but also how it was affecting my mom and dad, like they were crying, I just hit rock bottom.

“I thought, fuck this, this is not me, and I just spiraled out.”

In a recent Instagram post before his death, Tippet shared a photo of himself getting a tattoo declaring “Jesus is king” on his shoulders.

“Six years ago I was in the worst state of my life, I had no job, no vision and no purpose in life,” Tippet wrote.

‘At one point I was homeless, my health was on the verge of failing due to health reasons due to drug addiction, I was facing a jail sentence and was suffering intensely from suicidal thoughts on a daily basis while attempting suicide 3 times.

‘What saved me – Jesus. I prayed with my family the exact day I entered my last court case and walked out a free man, since then I have never looked back.

“It’s been an incredible journey, but I wouldn’t change it for anything. As the saying goes, sometimes you have to hit an all-time low to hit an all-time high.

Tippet also shared a chilling birthday post on October 31, listing 30 life lessons now that he had reached that milestone.

“Getting old is better than the alternative: dying young,” he said.

“The only thing that really matters in the end is that you are loved.”

Mr Tippet’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes.

“We had big plans for the future, brother,” physical and nutritional trainer Rudi García posted on the Internet.

“We were ready to take control.”

Professional bodybuilder Adam Roch recently recalled his last conversation with Mr. Tippet.

“Gone too soon, too young,” he posted.

“Rest in paradise, brother.”

