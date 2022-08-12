Australian Federal Police seizes 208kg of liquid methamphetamine from truck shipment in Fairfield

More than 200 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from abroad by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust.

Australian Federal Police officers in conjunction with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in southwestern Sydney on July 30.

The 208kg illegal drug bust was worth an estimated $25.8 million, the equivalent of more than two million street-level deals.

The shipment was located as part of AFP’s ongoing investigation into international organized crime groups.

“Australia-based organized crime groups have international reach and will work with known offenders living offshore,” Chief Inspector Jason McArthur said.

Working with key partners in the National Anti-Gangs Squad, the AFP has successfully prevented this significant amount of methamphetamine from entering Australia’s streets and has prevented millions of dollars in drug profits from flowing back into the syndicate to fund future criminal enterprises. ‘

“Illegal drugs such as methamphetamine in the community are causing a knock-on effect of harm to Australians, including domestic violence, increased pressure on the health system and community violence, as gangs fight over grass to sell their dangerous drugs.”

The investigation into how the shipment got to the coast of Australia continues.

No arrests have been made yet.

The police have a strong message for those responsible.

“They should notice we’re ready and we’re coming for them,” Chief Inspector McArthur said.

NAGS was established in 2014 as a multi-agency law enforcement task force targeting organized crime syndicates, including outlaw motorcycle gangs.

For free and confidential advice on alcohol and other drug treatment services, call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline at 1800 250 015.