Australian Federal Police bust alleged Colombian drug ring across NSW, QLD, NT

Police have stormed a ‘cocaine school’ set up by a Colombian drug gang that the cartel allegedly used to teach Australians how to produce the illegal drug.

On Thursday evening, Australian Federal Police arrested nine people in Queensland, the Northern Territory and New South Wales and charged them with serious drug and money laundering offenses for their alleged involvement in a Colombian drug gang.

The maximum penalties for these offenses include life imprisonment.

The alleged drug syndicate began operations on May 18 when a dual Hispanic-Colombian national, 48, came to Australia and teamed up with a Colombian-born Sydney man, 38, to become the “chemists” in the alleged operation.

The two men would like to teach others how to extract cocaine from a mysterious substance used to hide the drug while traveling.

The AFP claims the two men then traveled to southeastern Queensland in late May to team up with a 30-year-old Gold Coast man to build a modified ‘cocaine factory’ in the small town of Durong, about 300km south. northwest of Brisbane.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were reportedly spent building the barn-like factory, which the AFP said the cartel was confident would be in operation for a long time to come.

The whole operation is said to have been organized by a man from Darwin, 33, who was accused of having been instructed on how to conduct Australian operations from a Colombian group.

Police also claim it was the Darwin man who was told about a shipment of cocaine smuggled into NSW that led to the mass arrests of his group.

The first man arrested in the drug bust was a 38-year-old man from western Sydney who allegedly hid 10kg of cocaine in two refrigerators (above) in the back of his ute

On Thursday evening, the AFP carried out a coordinated arrest between the four men and six other people allegedly involved in smuggling cocaine from the Durong factory to Sydney.

Police made their first arrest at about 7pm when a west Sydney man, 38, (other than the Colombian born man from Sydney) was caught with 10kg of cocaine in the back of his Volkswagen Amarok ute.

The man had tried to hide the drugs in a pair of fridges as he drove back to Sydney from Brisbane, but was surrounded by police when he stopped at a gas station in Newcastle.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a 31-year-old man and 32-year-old woman from different addresses in Brisbane and a 35-year-old Gold Coast man.

The dual Spanish-Colombian national who reportedly flew to Australia to assist in the operation and the Colombian-born Sydney man were also arrested at the Durong factory.

Police allege that the 31-year-old Brisbane man helped organize the construction of the Durong factory and partially paid for the operation with suspected criminal funds.

A 33-year-old man has also been arrested in Brisbane for allegedly collecting drugs from the Durong factory to give to the man who smuggled them to Sydney with the help of the 31-year-old man from Brisbane.

The officer arrested the suspected Darwin leader outside a gym, as well as the Gold Coast man, who was also in NT city.

Police raided several of the alleged criminal’s homes, including the home of the 32-year-old Brisbane woman, in which they found more than $1 million in cash, believed to be profits from the operation.

The 33-year-old Darwin leader’s home was also raided by police who seized thousands of dollars in cash, electronic devices, steroids and a 7.8m boat.

The AFP believes the boat was used to collect drugs dropped hundreds of kilometers off the coast of the NT.

Police estimate that the operation could have entered Australia with up to 700kg of cocaine had the arrest been unsuccessful.

“This was a sophisticated, ambitious and ruthless organized crime group that could order the movement of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine with a single phone call,” said AFP Assistant Commissioner Eastern Command Kirsty Schofield.

“This investigation has prevented a very large shipment from being passed on to multiple distributors and onto Australia’s streets, and has prevented millions of dollars from being pumped into the criminal economy.”

Ms Schofield said Australia’s high demand for illegal drugs is the reason international drug gangs are settling here.

“Australia’s high demand for illegal drugs and the prices Australians are willing to pay only encourage criminal syndicates to target Australia and ultimately cause significant harm to vulnerable Australians and their families,” she said.

The AFP continues to investigate the exact circumstances of how and when the cocaine was imported into Australia.