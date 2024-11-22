Home Australia Australian fashion designer announces the shock death of her son at just 23: ‘There are no words’
An Australian fashion designer is mourning her “beautiful and loving” son after the 23-year-old tragically passed away earlier this month.

Louise Owen, a Brisbane designer, announced that her only son, Jackson Taylor Owen, had died on the morning of Sunday 17 November.

The exact cause of his death is not yet known.

Ms Owen announced the news in a heartbreaking statement posted to her Instagram account on Thursday.

“With a huge void and loss in my heart, we have to say goodbye to our beautiful son Jackson Taylor Owen,” she wrote.

‘There are no words to describe how we feel… however, our love for Jackson will continue forever and will never be forgotten.

‘Jackson, you have a huge heart and such a big love… your smile and your laugh are contagious. They are true gentlemen, very loving, loyal, generous and affectionate.

‘For those who know how big your heart is and how much you love… it is a privilege and an honor to have received this precious gift from you.’

The designer described Jackson as “precious, beautiful and loving” in a statement Thursday.

More to come..

