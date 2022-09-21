Australian family find a possum living inside a wall in their house

<!–

A curious opossum has made a home in the wall of an Australian family’s house.

Adorable images show the little creature poking its nose through a 3cm wide hole in the wall.

The resident said the marsupial had recently moved into their parents’ home, but they were trying to remove the cheeky animal.

“For the record, a possum remover is coming over this week to hopefully get the little guy out of there,” they said.

“Spring has arrived and the last thing we need is for babies to get in the walls.”

They added that a possum had been built near their home to encourage the animal to go there.

The video was shared on Reddit and was inundated with comments from many other Australians admitting that they too had a possum.

“At my primary school we had a hole in the roof of one of the toilet blocks, a possum came up and stuck its nose out at lunch and we all stood by and fed him fruit,” one wrote.

‘I like opossums, especially the small ring tails, but not in the house. They are too dangerous as they chew on electrical wiring and the smell can be quite overpowering,” wrote another.

“My parents’ house was burned down by a possum on the roof. Chewed through the hot water wires and when they took a shower, the house caught fire,” read a third comment.

Others warned that possums were very territorial and that the marsupial would likely return home.