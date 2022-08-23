Australian family decides to move to Italy for cheaper house prices

One lucky Australian bought a house in Italy for just $1.50, before buying a second dream Mediterranean bulb hole for just $11,000.

Queensland resident Danny McCubbin had seen the plan advertised online, encouraging foreigners to bring money to small towns by buying bargain goods.

Mr McCubbin, 57, is originally from the Gold Coast and has worked in London since 1998, including 17 years with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Danny McCubbin has set up The Good Kitchen in Mussomeli on the Italian island of Sicily

Working with Oliver – who is known for his use of Italian food and setting up social food programs in London – sparked Mr McCubbin’s interest in Italy.

When he heard that houses in Italy were selling for €1, he couldn’t resist – and with the average Australian house price now $1.1 million, it made a lot more sense than going back home.

“I first saw the headline on CNN about buying a house in Italy for €1. Like many people, I thought it was too good to be true.

After looking at a few towns that sell $1 houses, Mr McCubbin settled in Mussomeli, a town housing 40,000 people but a population of just 11,000, with many old houses left abandoned for years.

Many cities in Italy have these €1 schemes, but Mussomeli has become a success thanks to clever marketing.

Rather than entice young Italians here to repopulate, they target foreigners with the dream of owning an Italian home.

The city now gets about 1,000 emails a day asking about the $1 houses.

‘I loved that Mussomeli was very remote. It is in the center of Sicily. I grew up in the countryside with agriculture and the land in my soul,” he said.

A medieval street in the town of Mussomeli, Italy, where Australian expatriate Danny McCubbin bought a house for €1

Australian man Danny McCubbin (pictured right) with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver (left) who he worked with for 17 years before moving to Italy

“There’s a kind of friendliness here. People talk to each other, they say hello.’

The pandemic may not have dampened his love for the idea, but it did cause delays and damage to the house he bought.

“The €1 house stood still for a year during the pandemic and the two houses on either side caused a lot of damage.

“By the time I started renovating it, the costs had skyrocketed. Building costs had risen in the city and then the house collapsed even further.’

Danny McCubbin is pictured outside the house in Italy he bought for $1.50 under a plan to repopulate rural towns and cities

Danny McCubbin, who grew up in Queensland, bought this house (pictured) for $1.50 in Italy. The table, chairs and bottles were included

McCubbin decided to give up his plan to renovate the $1.50 house.

He was not deterred from giving up the dream altogether.

He found a more suitable home that cost just $11,700—and needed only a minor renovation.

‘The brokers here now call them ‘premium houses’. Mine was €8,000 ($11,700), which is hilarious because it’s less than the price of my car I bought here.”

He has lived there for over a year now, explaining that many people are now buying the premium homes instead of the $1 homes.

“It’s less of a risk. You don’t buy something that could cost a lot of money to renovate,” he said.

Mr McCubbin knows he made the right choice.

“I don’t have any building skills and I’m not a great handyman, but I could tell from this house that the foundations were pretty good and it was in pretty good shape compared to many of them, some of which were just rubble.

“The great thing about this place is that it’s original. It’s been empty for 15 years, so it’s like the person just got up and left.”

He has kept a lot of things from the previous owner ‘because there are good memories here and beautiful objects’.

Among other things, he kept a wood stove in the kitchen, pots and some classic Italian coffee makers.

The locals “were a little dubious at first (but) they are welcoming if you have the right attitude,” he said.

Danny McCubbin, bought another house (pictured) for $11,700 after realizing the $1.50 house needed too many structural repairs

He’s been living in the $11,700 house for months now, with incredible views over the Italian countryside

He arranged for local supermarkets and fruit and vegetable wholesalers to deliver food they would otherwise throw away so that he can use it to help those in need.

Mr McCubbin and others prepare hot meals for vulnerable locals at The Good Kitchen – a community kitchen he has set up as part of a charity in the town square.

The Good Kitchen delivers 100 meals to the needy every week.

With a youth unemployment rate of 50 percent in Sicily, he wants The Good Kitchen to become a social enterprise, employing young people in the city.

A young man named Salvatore assists him with a court-ordered community service.

“It’s a way to help the community, to feel good about myself,” Salvatore said. ‘I love it, it’s a great environment. Danny is a great guy and I get on well with him.”

Ten-year-old Davide also helps, saying, “When I’m older, I want to run a restaurant with some friends.”

With young people inspired in this way, it’s no wonder Danny McCubbin, who learns Italian by using it every day, has become a valued member of the Mussomeli community.

“The $1 house was the hook, but it’s a lifestyle for me.”