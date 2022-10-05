Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo set to FINALLY decide his future with Mercedes move looming

<!–

Daniel Ricciardo appears to be very close to securing his Formula 1 future as reports emerged that the popular Aussie is at ‘an advanced stage’ of talks to join Mercedes as a reserve driver for next year.

Ricciardo, 33, is weighing up his options after being axed by McLaren following an underwhelming 2022 campaign that saw the team recruit young Australian Oscar Piastri for 2023.

The eight-time race winner doesn’t have many options left with only seats at Williams and Haas appearing to still be vacant – as reports link current Mercedes reserve Nick De Vries with a move to Alpha Tauri, which would allow Pierre Gasly to join Alpine.

As reported in August, Mercedes is considering the Australian as an option to replace seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose contract expires in 2023.

And according to French broadcasters Canal+, the ‘advanced’ level of negotiations point to Ricciardo moving there as reserve driver.

Last week, Ricciardo was also seen leaving the Mercedes garage ahead of the Grand Prix, fueling speculation that he could be heading in that direction.

Former Red Bull driver and manager of Oscar Piastri, Mark Webber, revealed he had spoken to Ricciardo at the weekend.

He said the Aussie was still considering his options but believes Mercedes would be his best bet.

“I had a good chat with him last night,” Webber said during qualifying in Singapore.

‘I still don’t think he’s sure. A Merc reserve driver role? Who knows how long Lewis (Hamilton) will continue?

“Merc, a pretty handy operation so it’s something he could consider.”

Suggestions that Ricciardo could take over from Hamilton have emerged recently, particularly given the 37-year-old’s disillusionment with the sport over the way the 2021 season ended in Abu Dhabi.

However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Hamilton said he has five years left in Formula 1.

“We are completely transparent with each other,” Wolff told Channel 4.

‘We also talk about the future and I think it’s very easy. Lewis will be the first to say ‘I can’t do this anymore because I feel like I haven’t got the reactions anymore or I’ve just lost the fun of doing it and there’s another generation growing up up, which is just very strong’.

‘So I have no doubt that whatever we agree on a contract extension, which is going to happen, we will both always discuss very openly ‘what does the future hold?’

‘The advantage is that we talk a lot, he lives here and I’m there [in Monaco]. And last week we sat down and he said ‘well, I’ve got five more years in me. How do you see it?’

‘I mean, he is the shining star of Formula 1 on and off the track. I think we would lose the biggest personality Formula 1 has ever had.’

Should Hamilton choose to retire at the end of the 2023 season, the Aussie would seem like a sensible replacement to drive alongside the impressive George Russell.