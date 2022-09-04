Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo insists he still ‘has fire in the gut’ and is not giving up

<!–

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo may leave McLaren at the end of the season, but the Australian insists his winning ways will return, saying the fire is still in his gut.

Ricciardo will finish in eight races at McLaren, putting a penny through the final year of his contract.

The 33-year-old has spent 12 seasons in Formula 1 and boasts a decorative career that was crowned last year with a huge Italian Grand Prix win at Monza.

Next week marks the one-year anniversary of Ricciardo’s latest win, where he told his famous McLaren crew ‘I never left’ on team radio.

Daniel Ricciardo pumps his fist after winning the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in grand style

Daniel Ricciardo publicly announces to his Instagram followers that he is saying goodbye to McLaren at the end of the season

Unfortunately for the Western Australian, he struggled to perform for McLaren in his second season – he rose to fame as Briton Lando Norris’ second driver.

Ricciardo’s driving future has been placed in a media cloud for months, but the eight-time podium champion says he is relieved that McLaren has made a decision.

‘[It made] the act of driving a little sweeter,’ Ricciardo told Code Sports.

The former Redbull driver has never been behind the wheel of a number one car, but has worked his way to two thirds in the Drivers’ Championship (2014 and 2016), where he was in his best form.

The number three man says he still has a lot to prove in F1 and believes he has the ability to shake up the standings in the coming seasons should he decide to sign elsewhere.

Ricciardo jokes with teammate Lando Norris during Dutch Grand Prix practice

“It’s a shame… I haven’t been able to show my true self often enough in the past 18 months.

Winning is fun. Winning makes me happy…that fire in my belly is still there. It hasn’t gone away.’

Ricciardo then moved to Renault on a $50 million two-year deal, where he left winless and was picked up by the McLaren team in 2021.

He is currently 13th in the Drivers’ standings and at this rate will have his worst year behind the wheel since 2013.

Ricciardo says he has received many nice messages from fellow drivers such as Sergio Perez, who knows what it feels like to be on the hot seat.

Podium topper Daniel Ricciardo celebrates at Monaco Grand Prix in 2018

Next year is still in the air for the down under star, who has not received any offers but says he will either take a short break from the sport or return with a new team.

Ricciardo has put on the helmet 224 times in his career and has joined a new team every two years since 2017.

The remaining F1 events will serve as an application for himself, which kicks off on Sunday evening at the Dutch Grand Prix, where he must take early steps to ascend from grid 17.