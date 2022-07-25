Australian F1 McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo gets his Italian wrong, swears at Lando Norris

Daniel Ricciardo did nothing to dispel speculation that there was tension between him and Lando Norris when he accidentally called his McLaren team-mate a ‘sh**head’ when he got his Italian wrong after the French Grand Prix.

A solid drive from Norris saw him finish seventh with Ricciardo two places back in ninth on Sunday, with both drivers taking points for just the fourth race this season.

Ricciardo tried to give an interview in Italian after the race when asked about Norris and repeatedly used the word ‘stronzo’, which translates to ‘sh**head’ or ‘a**hole’ in English.

McLaren teammates Daniel Ricciardo (left) and Lando Norris are good friends off the track – despite what the Aussie said about him after the French Grand Prix

The interviewer desperately tried to help Ricciardo save face, with the animated Australian doing his best to use his language skills, or lack thereof.

“Isn’t it a good word?” asked Ricciardo.

“It’s a bad word … more bad than good,” the interviewer told him.

“Oh, scusa,” Ricciardo apologized, showing his signature smile.

This is despite the fact that his father, Giuseppe – better known as Joe – was born in the Sicilian city of Messina before emigrating to Australia.

Daniel Ricciardo was in good shape after the race and busted two different interviewers

It’s not clear what he was trying to say, but he seemed to compliment his teammate after a solid performance from the team.

The interview, which was posted to Twitter, then went viral to the hilarity of Italian speakers around the world, with one in Italian Ricciardo writing “looked like a kid learning a swear word.”

The Aussie was in typically hilarious form after the race, breaking up Sky Sports commentator Rachel Brookes with a cheeky quip.

Daniel Ricciardo finished ninth in his McLaren, two places behind Norris, a solid result for McLaren given their struggles this season

She asked Ricciardo after the race if he felt stuck in an ‘Alpine sandwich’, after Fernando Alonso and Esteban Occon finished on either side of him.

“Yes, I think they were faster today. I’d probably call it an Alpine baguette if we’re geographically correct,” Ricciardo laughed.

‘Would you? Oh, because we are in France. A baguette has no filling,’ replied an amused Brooks.

‘Yes, that’s possible. You can get a baguette with ham and salad,’ Ricciardo said boldly.

Daniel Ricciardo apologizes after accidentally swearing at his teammate in Italian during an interview after the French GP

Ricciardo, who started 11th on the grid, had a disappointing practice leading up to the race, but he and the troubled McLaren car finished unscathed – a rare occurrence this season.

It may not have been the outstanding result he and McLaren had hoped for for the weekend, but F1 legend Nico Rosberg said Ricciardo should be lucky enough.

“I think it would be good to praise Daniel on his weekend because in qualifying he was just over a tenth (of a second) away from Lando,” he said on the broadcast.

“Now in the race, at race pace, he’s right there with him, behind him. I think it’s a good weekend for Daniel. He’s on the right track to find his way again.’

Daniel Ricciardo laughs his way through an interview ahead of the French GP

Norris and Ricciardo will try to improve their fortunes this weekend at the Hungarian GP, ​​a circuit that holds no fold memories for the pair.

Last season Norris bombed after being hit from behind by Valteri Bottas on lap one, while Ricciardo ended up a full lap behind after he was also involved in a collision.

The F1 circus heads to Monza from September 9-11 for the Italian GP.