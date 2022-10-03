Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo sad despite fifth place at the Singapore GP for McLaren Red Bull

<!–

Daniel Ricciardo recorded his best performance of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix, but the challenged Aussie F1 star was in no mood for wild celebrations.

The Aussie finished fifth on Sunday night after starting 16th on the grid at the Marina Bay circuit, just behind teammate Lando Norris as the McLaren team claimed a rare double top five finish.

Their solid results came in a wild race where six drivers failed to finish.

The result was essential for Ricciardo, who is shopping himself to rival teams following the announcement that fellow Australian Oscar Piastri will take his place at McLaren next season.

The 33-year-old has just a handful of races to prove himself to another Formula 1 team before leaving McLaren, and a top five finish will no doubt do wonders for his confidence.

Daniel Ricciardo (pictured) recorded his best performance of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday night, finishing fifth.

Ricciardo reflected that it is “quite sad” that the finish is his best since December 2021

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez produced a stunning drive to win the race ahead of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

After a shaky qualifying performance, Ricciardo started 16th on the grid but made up three places on the opening lap.

A wet track caused chaos with six drivers not finishing the race and the Aussie made the most of it – surging through the field as fortune favored McLaren.

After the race, he acknowledged that he benefited greatly from the timing of the safety car.

“Obviously, let’s say luck, but I think through our maturity, we created some of it ourselves and then the top five somehow,” he told Sky Sports.

The 33-year-old (pictured ahead of the Singapore GP) is still looking to secure his future after being sacked by McLaren this year

‘Saudi 2021 was the last time I had a top five a year ago. I know.’

Days before the GP, the Aussie was seen leaving the Mercedes workshop, leading many to believe he could be ready to replace seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose contract expires in 2023.

His visit to the team follows fairly clear comments earlier this week where he distanced himself from a move to Haas after team principal Guenther Steiner asked the Australian to call him.

“I’m still keen to be part of F1 and of course ‘Plan A’ would be to be on the grid,” Ricciardo said.

‘So nothing has changed, but I’m not going to just jump on the first sort of available seat. I know the landscape will probably change at the end of next year as well, with contracts and whatever, so I wouldn’t say stay patient but stay open.’

The Aussie (pictured above) has just a handful of races to prove himself to another Formula 1 team before leaving McLaren. This strong performance will do wonders for his confidence

Ricciardo also suggested F1 was his main goal and said a move to another motorsport would signal the end of his F1 career.

‘Those are the two realistic options. It shouldn’t be anywhere else, he said.

‘I love other disciplines in motorsport, but I can’t see myself there. I also feel good, if I jump into something like that, it closes the door on F1 – I am solely focused on F1.

‘My team talks to, I’d say pretty much everyone … so we’re just trying to put it all together and figure out what makes the most sense.

After the Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo has jumped from 14th to 11th in the drivers’ standings and made a major contribution to McLaren’s effort to claim fourth in the Constructors’ Championship from Alpine.

Ricciardo pictured during the third practice session ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

“In the year it’s been with on-track and off-track stuff, you really just take all the little positives you can,” Ricciardo said.

‘I’ve had top fives before, you know, so it’s not like I’m popping champagne tonight. But [it is good] just knowing that I will go back to team hospitality and everyone will have a smile, there will be hugs and high-fives.’