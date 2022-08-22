Australian drug kingpin arrested over $80million syndicate in latest sting on underworld

An international fugitive described as a “key actor” in Australia’s underworld has been arrested for his alleged role in bringing $80 million worth of drugs into the country.

The 47-year-old New South Wales man was arrested Sunday afternoon in South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula and charged with a series of human trafficking offenses involving the importation of methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and money laundering.

Detectives linked to Operation Ironside detained the man who fled Australia in April 2021 after 50 kilograms of meth was found in a truck in Port Wakefield.

His alleged syndicate was discovered by the Australian Federal Police through the fake encrypted messaging app AN0M – set up by the US and Australian authorities to spy on organized crime networks.

Police will claim the man was the hub of the international crime syndicate, while the FBI is also investigating him.

The drug lord is said to be the mastermind behind the sophisticated operation, which shipped between $60 million and $80 million worth of methamphetamine to Australia.

He also allegedly oversaw the illegal importation of kilograms of cocaine, thousands of ecstasy pills, kilograms of ecstasy powder and ‘millions of dollars’ worth of cannabis.

He will face 15 counts of dealing a large commercial amount of a controlled drug, nine counts of dealing a commercial amount of a controlled drug, 17 counts of money laundering and five counts of dealing a controlled drug.

He briefly appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday morning and has been remanded in custody.

Chief Inspector Darren Fielke said the groundbreaking arrest is just the latest in a string of high-profile arrests.

Chief Inspector Darren Fielke (pictured) said the groundbreaking arrest is a ‘significant blow to organized crime’ Down Under

“We know this man fled Australia to avoid detection and continue his nefarious criminal activity,” he said.

“We know there are people who open the door to facilitate organized crime… all these people are on our radar.

“We will look at the level of organized crime and try to eliminate it. This arrest should send a message to all individuals who choose a path to get involved in every aspect of organized crime.

“SAPOL and law enforcement partners, both in Australia and abroad, will leave no stone unturned to track down and bring to justice those involved in organized crime and the misery of the community through drug trafficking.”