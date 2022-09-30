Australian Drag queen Tomi Grainger trolled for getting a facelift at 28 years old

An Australian drag performer is braving a barrage of cruel comments as they share their recovery from facelift surgery aged just 28.

Tomi Grainger from Sydney, who goes by the pronouns they/them, has been documenting their journey before and after the surgery on TikTok with many viewers questioning why they would have such an ‘unnecessary’ procedure at such a young age.

But Tomi has hit back at the trolls, saying the facelift was done to remove loose skin that was the result of a bout of anorexia and extreme weight loss in their teens and early twenties.

Drag queen Tomi Grainger (pictured) has been relentlessly trolled for undergoing a facelift at the age of 28, but has hit back at haters who reveal the real reason for the procedure

They told FEMAIL in the midst of their eating disorder that they went from 70kg to just 40kg very quickly, resulting in a lot of long-term damage to their bodies and skin on their faces around their mouths.

Tomi started getting facial fillers in her early twenties as a short-term solution until their injector suggested they see a plastic surgeon.

“It never really bothered me until I noticed heavy cracks starting to form around my mouth a few hours after wearing makeup,” they told FEMAIL.

‘I’m a drag queen and so my appearance means a lot to me. You get your picture taken often, you see yourself back in videos and I started fixing that.’

Tomi said they tried fillers, ‘microcurrent’ gadgets that use tiny electrical currents to tone facial muscles and ‘pretty much everything’ before finally deciding to take the plunge and get a facelift.

“Given that I had a history of anorexia, I had reduced my skin collagen and made it far more elastic than a normal 28-year-old man. Getting surgery was the only solution,” said the queer activist.

‘Yes, there was a physical reason for having this procedure and of course a psychological component as well. It wasn’t something I decided to do overnight. This was a few years of considering all my other options. I have no regrets’.

Before and after: Tomi ‘tried everything’ to undo the damage from their teenagers before having the procedure, which they are yet to see the full results of after the swelling put the dress

They said they were awake throughout the procedure and admitted it was not a “pleasant experience”.

“You have a local anesthetic and this numbs the area, but really, you can feel pretty much everything,” they recalled.

‘I could hear the snap of my skin and the smell of my flesh as it was sealed against bleeding.’

Already a popular TikToker, Tomi shared the details of their surgery and recovery with their fans, resulting in a wave of nasty comments.

‘What is wrong with these doctors?!!!! Unbelievable!!!, one person said.

‘Why? People go too far these days,’ asked another.

“If anything helped decide that, thanks,” a third chimed in.

However, Tomi still doesn’t care and is adamant that the decision to get a facelift was the right one for them.

They are yet to see the full results of the surgery as their face is still somewhat sore, swollen and still recovering.

“Even if I had surgery with no medical history, it really shouldn’t matter. As an educated and informed adult under the guidance of an expert doctor, we should feel empowered to make the decision that feels right for us,” they said.

“I’m sure there are many more people out there who would have plastic surgery to improve their lives if they weren’t afraid of what others would say in response.”

They said their family thought they were “crazy at first” but have come around and are supportive of their decision.

Tomi said they are ‘proud’ they took the step to become happier in their own skin and ‘repair the damage’ they caused when they were younger.

‘It’s so easy to look at someone without empathy and judge them. In fact, we do this for our own self-validation and to mask insecurities wedged deep into our own subconscious,” they said.

‘We should respect and celebrate everyone’s journey to create the person they want to be.’