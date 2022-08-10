Australian doctors Colin Mendelsohn and Alex Wodak claim vaping is much safer than smoking

Two Australian doctors trying to educate Australians about what’s actually in vapes say the risks associated with the popular practice are drastically low compared to smoking cigarettes.

dr. Colin Mendelsohn is a doctor trying to debunk the myth that vaping is bad for your health, saying that vaping is probably at least 95 percent less dangerous than smoking.

“Some people think that vapor is more toxic than smoke, that’s not true,” said Dr. Mendelsohn.

“There are cancer-causing chemicals in vapor, but in very small doses.”

dr. Colin Mendelsohn (pictured) says cancer risk from vaping is less than 0.5 percent of cancer risk from cigarette smoking

“Some people think that vapor is more toxic than smoke, that’s not true,” said Dr. Mendelsohn. ‘There are some cancer-causing chemicals in vapor, but in very small doses’

‘This estimate’ [95 per cent less dangerous] is based on extensive, independent reviews of the scientific evidence by both Public Health England and Britain’s Royal College of Physicians,” he said.

“It’s a reasonable guide to the overall risk of vaping compared to smoking.

“Of course the exact figure doesn’t matter much, but saying that the risk of vaping is probably less than five percent of smoking helps communicate a margin of risk level so smokers can make an informed choice.”

“Just saying that vaping is ‘less harmful’ is too vague.”

He went on to say that most of the harmful toxins in smoke are completely absent in vapor.

‘That [toxins] that are present are in much lower concentrations, usually at levels below one percent of what they are in smoke. If the toxins are much lower, the health risks are much lower.

dr. Mendelsohn said vaping is probably at least 95 percent less dangerous than smoking

“The risk of cancer from vaping has been independently estimated to be less than 0.5 percent of the risk from smoking.”

dr. Mendelsohn believes that an ideal approach to vaping should strike a balance between making high-quality vaping products readily available to adult smokers and reducing access for young people.

dr. Alex Wodak (pictured) said GPs are afraid to write nicotine liquid scripts because of the exaggeration of the relatively small risks

Board member of the Australian Tobacco Harm Reduction Association, Dr. Alex Wodak, told Daily Mail Australia there are several reasons why vaping has a bad reputation – and this was echoed by GPs fearful of writing a nicotine liquid script.

‘[Only] 240 of the 31,000 GPs in Australia are willing to write a script for nicotine liquid. You ask why this is the case?’ said Doctor Wodak.

Firstly, the authorities have not tried to convince GPs to do this or show them what they should do to write a script.

Second, the mainstream media has published a series of news stories and commentary demonizing nicotine, exaggerating the relatively small risks, while ignoring the huge benefits of smokers switching from deadly cigarettes to much safer vaping.

“A lot of doctors worry about what could happen to them if they wrote a script and then got into trouble.

“More than 90 percent of Australian vapers source their supplies from the unregulated black market, which has expanded to meet growing demand,” he said.

dr. Wodak said individuals seeking to quit smoking have found it difficult to find pharmacists willing to prescribe nicotine liquid and this is largely a result of Health Secretary Greg Hunt’s tightening of restrictions last October.

“Each year about 21,000 Australians die from a smoking-related condition, while nowhere in the world are there certain deaths attributable to nicotine vaping, despite the fact that 82 million people are now vaping nicotine in dozens of countries,” said Dr. wodak.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly has previously said ‘e-cigarettes cause significant harm’ – making it even more dangerous than traditional tobacco

Australian Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, has previously said that “e-cigarettes cause significant harm”, making it even more dangerous than traditional tobacco.

“Please discuss this evidence with your children, your cousins, students, players on your soccer or netball team, your siblings – we need that conversation out there,” he said.

“We need these things as barbecue stoppers.”

The National Health and Medical Research Council released a report on e-cigarettes in June, sounding the alarm for the more than two million Australians who have tried the smoking alternative.

The report shows that one in five Australians aged 18 to 24 have tried e-cigarettes, while five percent use e-cigarettes regularly.