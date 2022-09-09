Australian doctor points to Queen Elizabeth II’s mottled hands at Liz Truss meeting as death neared
A doctor has pointed to the Queen’s bruised hand and frail appearance during her last royal appointment as a sign that she would die within days.
dr. Deb Cohen-Jones, who lives in Perth, Western Australia, said photos of Queen Elizabeth II’s hands posing next to the UK’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday were a sign of declining health. .
‘It seems that there is evidence of peripheral vascular disease. It’s a blood circulation disorder that causes the blood vessels outside your heart and brain to constrict, block, or spasm,” she told FEMAIL.
“It usually results in heart failure. When your peripheral circulation is this bad, organs don’t get a good blood supply. It could be a sign of multi-organ failure.’
Scroll down for video
An Australian doctor has pointed to the Queen’s frail appearance during her last royal appointment as a sign that she would die within days.
dr. Deb Cohen-Jones said photos of Queen Elizabeth II’s purple-tinted hands (pictured) as she posed next to the UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss two days ago is a sign of declining health
What is Peripheral Vascular Disease?
Peripheral vascular disease is a slow and progressive circulatory disorder.
Narrowing, blockage, or spasm in a blood vessel can cause PVD.
PVD can affect any blood vessel outside the heart, including the arteries, veins, or lymphatics.
Organs supplied by these blood vessels, such as the brain and legs, may not receive enough blood flow for proper function. However, the legs and feet are most commonly affected.
Peripheral vascular disease is also referred to as peripheral arterial disease.
Some of the known symptoms include intermittent pain, which can manifest as cramps or muscle fatigue, ‘coldness’ of the affected body part, numbness and tingling.
The deceased queen’s hands were “spotted,” which occurs when the heart can no longer pump blood effectively.
Blood pressure drops slowly and blood flow through the body slows, causing the extremities to feel cold.
Sadly, Dr Deb confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II would have been “in a lot of pain” if she suffered from the chronic illness because “it looks pretty serious.”
It is not certain how long the ‘spots’ have been there, as the monarch had not been seen in public for a while and often wore gloves.
Sadly, Dr Deb confirmed Queen Elizabeth II would have been ‘in a lot of pain’ if she suffered from the chronic illness because ‘it looks pretty serious’
This official announcement from Buckingham Palace stated that the Queen has conducted the historic audience
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives with a cane to view an exhibition of artifacts from British crafts company Halcyon Days commemorating the company’s 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, Berkshire
So it was more than likely her incredibly strong character and will to complete the royal engagement that saw her beaming at Liz Truss on Tuesday.
“The slightly bent appearance would have been her age and more than likely osteoporosis,” said Dr. The B.
Buckingham Palace announced the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, 96 years old, at 6.30pm on Thursday evening.
The Queen used a walking stick aide when she welcomed Liz Truss to an audience at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister.
To the historic public was the first time the 96-year-old monarch, who constantly struggles with mobility issues, has performed the main task at her retreat in Aberdeenshire, rather than Buckingham Palace.
It was also the first time she had been photographed since she was seen at the estate on July 21 for her summer vacation.
The Queen has suffered from episodic mobility issues since last fall, and last week the decision was made to ask outgoing and incoming prime ministers to make the 1,000-mile round trip to see her.
A Buckingham Palace statement issued at 1 p.m. on Tuesday said: “The Queen received in audience the Right Honorable Elizabeth Truss Member of Parliament today and requested her to form a new government. Mrs. Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands on her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.’
The Court Circular normally states that ‘the Prime Minister kissed his hands on appointment’. This isn’t literally the case though, and it’s usually a handshake – as it was with Miss Truss today.
The meeting took place in Balmoral’s green-carpeted drawing room, which has matching green sofas, a leaf-patterned cloth chair, fireplace, and some antique horse-themed paintings on the walls.
The Queen normally spends the months of August and September on her Highland retreat where she is joined by other family members at various stages. Prince William and Kate and their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are among those who have already seen her at Balmoral this year.
Queen Elizabeth’s Death: A Timeline of How Today’s Sad News Was Announced
12.35 pm: Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that the Queen is under medical supervision in Balmoral after doctors were “concerned about her health”. A spokesman for the Palace said: ‘Following further assessments this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and in Balmoral.’
12.47 pm: Clarence House released a statement confirming that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla would be traveling to Balmoral. It read: ‘The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have traveled to Balmoral’.
12:48 pm: A minute later, Kensington Palace announces that Price William will travel to Balmoral. The statement read: ‘The Duke of Cambridge is also traveling to Balmoral.’
13:37: Prince Andrew has been reported to have traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned about the Queen’s health.
13:38: Sources confirm to the Press Association (PA) that The Princess Royal is in Balmoral, and that the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are on their way to the Queen’s Scottish home.
13:55: A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirms that the couple are ‘traveling to Scotland’. Although the original statement mentioned ‘Scotland’, Balmoral was not directly mentioned. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday night, but changed their plans to travel to see the Queen.
4.14 pm: A news alert by the Press Association (PA) said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Balmoral “separately” from other royals.
4.39 pm: Less than 30 minutes later, PA released another news story, citing an unnamed source saying that the Duchess of Sussex would not be traveling with the Duke of Sussex to Balmoral. The source said Prince Harry would make the journey alone. A source said the Duchess could possibly join Harry in Scotland at a later date, following what the PA described as a “change of plan”.
4:44 PM: Minutes later, Omid Scobie, a journalist considered “friendly” to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and who often cites anonymous sources close to the couple, wrote a post on the social media network Twitter about the situation. He writes: A source shared an update stating that only Prince Harry made the trip to Balmoral. Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not going to the WellChild Awards tonight).’ The post mentions Kate, who was revealed earlier in the day that she would not be traveling to Balmoral.
6.30 pm: The royal family has announced via social media site Twitter that Queen has died ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral at the age of 96.
After 6.30 pm: Prince Harry is believed to have arrived in Balmoral after the public announcement