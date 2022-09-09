Australian doctor points to Queen Elizabeth II’s mottled hands at Liz Truss meeting as death neared

A doctor has pointed to the Queen’s bruised hand and frail appearance during her last royal appointment as a sign that she would die within days.

dr. Deb Cohen-Jones, who lives in Perth, Western Australia, said photos of Queen Elizabeth II’s hands posing next to the UK’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday were a sign of declining health. .

‘It seems that there is evidence of peripheral vascular disease. It’s a blood circulation disorder that causes the blood vessels outside your heart and brain to constrict, block, or spasm,” she told FEMAIL.

“It usually results in heart failure. When your peripheral circulation is this bad, organs don’t get a good blood supply. It could be a sign of multi-organ failure.’

What is Peripheral Vascular Disease? Peripheral vascular disease is a slow and progressive circulatory disorder. Narrowing, blockage, or spasm in a blood vessel can cause PVD. PVD can affect any blood vessel outside the heart, including the arteries, veins, or lymphatics. Organs supplied by these blood vessels, such as the brain and legs, may not receive enough blood flow for proper function. However, the legs and feet are most commonly affected. Peripheral vascular disease is also referred to as peripheral arterial disease.

Some of the known symptoms include intermittent pain, which can manifest as cramps or muscle fatigue, ‘coldness’ of the affected body part, numbness and tingling.

The deceased queen’s hands were “spotted,” which occurs when the heart can no longer pump blood effectively.

Blood pressure drops slowly and blood flow through the body slows, causing the extremities to feel cold.

Sadly, Dr Deb confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II would have been “in a lot of pain” if she suffered from the chronic illness because “it looks pretty serious.”

It is not certain how long the ‘spots’ have been there, as the monarch had not been seen in public for a while and often wore gloves.

This official announcement from Buckingham Palace stated that the Queen has conducted the historic audience

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives with a cane to view an exhibition of artifacts from British crafts company Halcyon Days commemorating the company’s 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, Berkshire

So it was more than likely her incredibly strong character and will to complete the royal engagement that saw her beaming at Liz Truss on Tuesday.

“The slightly bent appearance would have been her age and more than likely osteoporosis,” said Dr. The B.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, 96 years old, at 6.30pm on Thursday evening.

The Queen used a walking stick aide when she welcomed Liz Truss to an audience at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister.

To the historic public was the first time the 96-year-old monarch, who constantly struggles with mobility issues, has performed the main task at her retreat in Aberdeenshire, rather than Buckingham Palace.

It was also the first time she had been photographed since she was seen at the estate on July 21 for her summer vacation.

The Queen has suffered from episodic mobility issues since last fall, and last week the decision was made to ask outgoing and incoming prime ministers to make the 1,000-mile round trip to see her.

A Buckingham Palace statement issued at 1 p.m. on Tuesday said: “The Queen received in audience the Right Honorable Elizabeth Truss Member of Parliament today and requested her to form a new government. Mrs. Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands on her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.’

The Court Circular normally states that ‘the Prime Minister kissed his hands on appointment’. This isn’t literally the case though, and it’s usually a handshake – as it was with Miss Truss today.

The meeting took place in Balmoral’s green-carpeted drawing room, which has matching green sofas, a leaf-patterned cloth chair, fireplace, and some antique horse-themed paintings on the walls.

The Queen normally spends the months of August and September on her Highland retreat where she is joined by other family members at various stages. Prince William and Kate and their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are among those who have already seen her at Balmoral this year.