Australian Diamonds netballers won't play in Gina Rinehart uniform over her climate change views

Australia’s netballers have turned heads after refusing to wear a matchday uniform sponsored by mining magnate Gina Rinehart.

The nation’s richest woman will not formally acknowledge climate change – and the Diamonds have reacted collectively ahead of their second Constellation Cup match against New Zealand.

This is despite Rinehart’s company – Hancock Prospecting – sponsoring Stacey Marinkovich’s team to the tune of $15 million until the end of 2025.

The multi-year commitment didn’t stop the defiant Diamonds from wearing an old strip in their series-opening loss on Wednesday.

With game two on Sunday in Tauranga, it remains to be seen whether Rinehart’s business – which she inherited from her late father Lang Hancock – will feature in the iconic green and gold kit when the Diamonds grace the field.

Australia’s netballers have sparked chaos after refusing to wear a matchday uniform sponsored by mining magnate Gina Rinehart (pictured, goal attack Steph Wood)

Former captain Sharni Layton believes Rinehart’s company does not align with the values ​​of the Diamonds’ players.

“This is a company (Hancock Prospecting) that does not fit the values ​​of Netball Australia,” Layton reportedly told the current player group.

‘We have always stood up for social justice, we have always been anti-gambling, no smoking.

‘Lang Hancock’s past and what he said about indigenous people is just not suitable for Australian sport. Netball Australia has always tried to be inclusive … and we now have Donnell (Wallam) in the team.

“This is not a respectful way to act and even though (native star) Donnell was not in the team, we have to do better.

“I did a zoom with the players just to educate them to do the right thing by the sport – but also to honor their own values.”

Goalscorer Cara Koenen will have to impress in the absence of Gretal Bueta, who is pregnant

Center Jamie-Lee Price comes from good genes – her father is former NRL star Steve Price

Layton also asked the current crop of Diamonds if ‘money was more important than personal reputation’ before stressing the importance of ‘making good decisions for yourself.’

Marinkovich believes her team must adapt to the physical approach of the Kiwis.

‘We haven’t played New Zealand for a while. When we adapt to their defense, we can definitely fix it, she said.

‘We really trust our game plan. We do not change a large amount. We just have to adapt and change with what’s in front of us.’