Australian cryptocurrency firm Swyftx fires 90 staff amid fallout from FTX collapse

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx has laid off 35 percent of its staff saying they are bracing for a long ‘crypto winter’ as the industry reels from the FTX saga.

Co-founder and CEO Alex Harper made a statement announcing the layoffs of ’90 talented friends and colleagues’ at the Brisbane-based firm on Monday after a company-wide town hall meeting.

“As we just announced to the team, Swyftx has no direct exposure to FTX, but we are not immune to the fallout it has caused in the crypto markets,” Harper said.

Swyftx was founded in 2018 and quickly became one of Australia’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges with over 300,000 users and several accolades from Finder and TrustPilot.

Alex Harper and Angus Goldman, co-founders of Australian crypto exchange Swyftx (pictured)

Co-founders Mr. Harper and Angus Goldman received the Brisbane Young Entrepreneurs of the Year award in early 2022 and recently completed a merger that doubled their business.

The firm also had the largest team of any local Australian stock exchange with up to five times as many staff as similar firms.

But the widespread sharp drop in the value of various digital tokens like Bitcoin and XRP in 2022 has caused billions of dollars in wealth to evaporate.

The problems have only been compounded by the dramatic collapse of one of the world’s largest crypto firms, FTX, in November, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after investors instigated a ‘run’ on its assets.

Bahamas-based FTX failed to account for about $8 billion in client funds and it was later revealed that founder Sam Bankman-Fried had funneled billions of client cash into the investigation of sister company Alameda to finance investment bets.

The company is now in the hands of an externally appointed chief executive who criticized it for having a “complete absence of corporate controls.”

Swyftx said that ‘the FTX situation has forced us to plan for a period of reduced trading activity. In this, we are not alone, with many trades now in the process of reducing their teams.’

The company said it has no direct exposure to FTX, but was not immune to the industry-wide fallout.

‘The truth is that Swyftx grew too fast. Our world was very different at the start of the year and our forecasts were that global trade volumes would continue to rise for at least six more months than they did.

“The fact that we are now making our costs more consistent with industry standards is in no way a reflection of our team members.”

He said the business was “well positioned to weather black swan events” like the FTX crash and had 1:1 reserves for customer deposits and did not lend out any of its cryptocurrencies.

“But as much as we wish, we do not exist in isolation from the market and that is why we are acting fast and early by significantly reducing the size of our team.”