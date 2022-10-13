Australian cricketer Glen Maxwell under pressure ahead of T20 World Cup

<!–

Glenn Maxwell continued his shocking run of form against England on Wednesday night as pressure mounts on the selectors to drop him from the Australian squad.

Just days after the T20 World Cup, England have handed the Aussies a consecutive defeat by eight runs in Canberra.

Maxwell made just eight runs from 11 balls, peaking a shot at Sam Curran towards deep square leg during Australia’s run chase.

Maxwell (pictured after being dismissed) made just eight runs from 11 balls, peaking a shot at Sam Curran towards deep square leg during Australia’s run chase

It continues a woeful run of low scores from the 33-year-old Victorian – who has scored just 16 runs in his last six T20 internationals.

Widely regarded as one of the most explosive batsmen in the world, Maxwell now has the lowest T20 international strike rate by any Australian in the last year.

Incredibly, his eight runs last night in the nation’s capital is his best performance out of his last six games – which would raise alarm bells for the selectors.

Australian cricket legend and commentator Mark Waugh admitted that the all-rounder may not be a guarantee in the squad.

“It’s a real concern for Maxwell’s form leading into this World Cup,” he said in comments to Fox Sports.

‘Perhaps he is not a lock for the team. (You) would have thought he would be, given the way he fields and his bowling.

‘But he is there primarily to bat at No. 4. (It will be) interesting to see what happens in the future there.’

Cricket fans online were not so polite and many felt he should be suspended now.

“Glenn Maxwell is a finished player and a huge fraud,” said one Twitter user

‘Must replace Glenn Maxwell if they want to keep the wc,’ commented another.

“Glenn Maxwell is the most overhyped and overrated player in T20 cricket.” said a third.

Australian cricket legend and commentator Mark Waugh admitted the all-rounder may not be a guarantee in the squad and described his form as ‘a concern’

‘The Big Show’ has a few more opportunities to find form before the World Cup kicks off, with upcoming warm-up matches against India and England.

Australian captain Aaron Finch had mixed opinions about yesterday’s match.

‘We were really bad in the box, quite sloppy. David has been fantastic, his raw power has been fantastic,’ he said after the match.

‘Depends on the opposition but (this XI) is close. Debate about one or two places. A nice luxury to have three world class fast. Trying different things with bowling distribution.’

The Aussies will kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign in a match against New Zealand on October 22 at the SCG.