Australian cricketer David Warner breaks century in the Boxing Day test at the MCG against South Africa

Playing in his 100th Test for Australia, David Warner scored his first five-day century in three years, prompting emotional and jubilant scenes at the MCG.

The 36-year-old put the South African attack on the sword when he scored 100 from 144 balls, after becoming the 14th Australian to play 100 Tests.

Wife Candice could be seen watching from the stands with the couple’s three children; with the former iron woman who seems to hold back tears before hugging one of her daughters.

David Warner celebrates his first century in almost three years during his 100th Test for Australia with his customary leap

Candice Warner (pictured with husband David and their three children Ivy-Mae, Indi-Rae and Isla-Rose after last week’s Gabba tryout) was defiant in her support for David after he scored a 100

An ecstatic David Warner waves to the crowd after scoring 100 against South Africa, breaking his three-year drought.

His swashbuckling stroke broke a drought of nearly three years without a Test century and 10 innings without a 50, quite a slump for the veteran opener with 25 hundreds and 35 half centuries.

Despite his status as one of Australia’s greatest openers who revolutionized the way Test cricket was played at the top of the order, Warner had been under great pressure before Boxing Day.

Pundits and former players rightly questioned whether the lefty’s position in the Australian side was still justified after averaging just 20.61 in 2022.

Candice was in her prime when she blasted those who criticized Warner for her poor form, indicating that the off-field drama surrounding her failed attempt to overturn a lead ban had taken a heavy toll.

David and Candice Warner, pictured at the Australian Open earlier this year, are fiercely protective of each other in the media.

“It’s a huge milestone with his back against the wall, and you think writing David off at this point is the wrong thing to do, he thrives on it,” he said defiantly on the Fox Cricket broadcast.

“It’s been incredibly difficult, and people don’t take those things into account (when criticizing the lack of racing).

“He’s just the father of these three girls, and he was told before the game ‘just score 100 like Marnus (Labuschagne) does,'” Candice laughed.

She also appeared on the Channel 7 broadcast, looking a little more relieved than fiery as she cradled her daughters inside the family area, but she was no less scathing with those in her sights.

In particular, Candice appeared to take aim at Cricket Australia for its role in failing to get her lifetime leadership ban overturned over the infamous ‘Sandpapergate’.

David Warner (left) had his three daughters with him to sing the national anthem on Boxing Day for his 100th Test for Australia.

‘Everyone says he (Warner) is too old and should retire. To firstly hit the 8000 Test run is a huge milestone, then get a Test century; Hopefully now people will back off a bit,” he told 7 Cricket host Mel McLaughlin.

‘It hasn’t been an easy summer with the bat, plus behind the scenes he hasn’t really gotten a lot of support where it’s needed.

“It all comes down to the captaincy stuff if we’re talking about it, it’s dragged on and it shouldn’t have.

‘This is going to mean a lot. To do it in front of everyone who means the most to him is even more special.

He said he was doing it for little David Warner who grew up on the housing commission and no one would have thought he would make it. There were so many skeptics along the way,” Candice said of his upbringing in the working-class Sydney suburb of Matraville.

David Warner kisses the shield of Australia on his helmet after celebrating his century

Warner could be heard into the wall microphone yelling ‘Go, go, go!’ as he tossed the ball over the rope in the 96th, leading legendary starter Simon Katich to

What a moment for him. The MCG crowd is on their feet, they love this,’ he said on the Channel 7 broadcast.

‘Look at the excitement. She kisses the bat, waves to the crowd, and blows a kiss to Candice and the kids. Great moment for Davey Warner.

He has certainly earned it. He weathered the storm against Nortje, (and) it was a quick spell.

“A very, very special moment for him. He spoke with Greg Blewitt yesterday about how much his family means to him and how much he depends on them for strength and support, so emotions were flowing from Dave Warner as that incredible milestone came up,” Katich said.

David Warner has been outspoken about the incredible motivation his family gives him when he’s up against the wall and facing criticism.

Fans, pundits and former players flocked to social media to celebrate Warner’s milestone.

Radio star Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald got a little emotional and shamelessly blamed it on the holiday spirit.

‘Boxing Day hangover and just cried when Warner did his ton. I need a beer,’ wrote the Nova presenter and former AFL footballer.

Boxing Day hangover and just cried when Warner did his ton. I need a beer. #AUSvsSA —Ryan Fitzgerald (@FitzySA) December 27, 2022

Most international hundreds among active players: 1) Virat Kohli – 72

2) David Warner – 45*

3) Joe Root – 44

4) Steve Smith – 41

5) Rohit Sharma – 41 — Juanes. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 27, 2022

You can see how much that means to Warner. After everything that’s happened in the last year, after the frustrating run of starts that went nowhere. what return #AUSvSA — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 27, 2022

David Warner was right, he wasn’t out of shape, he was just out of races. —Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) December 27, 2022

Let the bat speak. Warner👏🏻 —Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) December 27, 2022

Other fans praised the polarizing batsman, who now has the second most international centuries, behind only Indian superstar Virat Kohli, for active players.

Warner is also only the second player in history to score a century in both his 100th Test and 100th ODI match.

Warner’s century has put Australia in a dominant position over South Africa as temperatures in Melbourne top 35 degrees.