Australian cricket superstar Marnus Labuschagne asks for CIGARETTE LIGHTER at Sydney Test

Fox Sports’ Mark Howard joked that the star athlete “didn’t want a dart” while playing

In shape, Marnus Labuschagne was eager to burn some material off his helmet

The eccentric Aussie batsman asked for a lighter when he was at the crease at the SCG

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has attracted attention after bizarrely asking his teammates for a cigarette lighter while at the crease in Sydney.

The South African-born star, 28, does not smoke – he wanted the lighter to burn some material from his helmet on the first day of the third test.

Fox Sports commentator Mark Howard joked that Labuschagne “didn’t want a dart” in the middle – it was all about ongoing repairs.

Labuschagne later set social media on fire after being called out by third referee Richard Kettleborough in a highly controversial decision.

Moments earlier, on-field umpire Paul Reiffel sent the call up with a soft signal from out – and much to the dismay of the Proteas, the 2022 ICC batsman of the year was postponed.

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne attracted attention after asking his teammates for a cigarette lighter while in Sydney during the Third Test

The South African-born star, 28, doesn’t smoke – he wanted the lighter to burn some material from his helmet

South African spinner Simon Harmer was adamant that he had kept the low catch, but after several replays, Labuschagne was given the benefit of the doubt.

And seconds before the decision fell in his favor, a confident – and many would say bullish – asked Labuschagne for center stump, insisting the ball wasn’t carrying.

The decision will also spark ongoing debate. Labuschagne is the ‘luckiest man’ in cricket in the world, with many cricket fans feeling that the eccentric star often gets the ball off the green.

Moments later, Marnus Labuschagne was called out – but was adjourned by the third umpire (photo, Proteas players give their opinion)

“I feel like the South Africans could be quite sad here,” former test batsman Michael Hussey said on Fox Cricket when analyzing the outcome.

“The soft signal was off. I felt like the ball landed on the fingers and he (Harmer) was able to scoop it up.

His fingers are down, it hits the top of the fingers, pushed it back.

“I don’t think there is compelling evidence to reverse that decision.”

Proteas players were furious with the decision, led by pressurized skipper Dean Elgar (second from left)

Former South African great Shaun Pollock said his compatriots would have “spit” over the outcome as they try to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash.

Not long after the Labuschagne ordeal, play was halted at the SCG due to poor lighting.

Australia are well placed at 1/138 from 43 overs, with Labuschagne unbeaten on 73, while Usman Khawaja is 51 not out.