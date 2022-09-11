Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist recalls the ‘jaw-dropping’ moment he met Queen Elizabeth II

<!–

Australian cricket legend and wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist fondly recalls meeting Her Majesty and praises her cheeky sense of humour.

The former Australian captain met Queen Elizabeth II on a number of occasions, but it was a meet-and-greet occasion at Buckingham Palace during the 1999 World Cup in England where he was able to see her funny side.

Adam Gilchrist meets Queen Elizabeth II at a garden party at Government House in Perth, Western Australia, on October 27, 2011

Gilchrist fondly remembers the Queen as having a subtle sense of humor that lightened the mood. The former Australian cricket captain cherished the moments he could spend with her

“We were formally introduced to the Queen and the Duke (Prince Phillip) at Buckingham Palace and then she kind of mingled with a group of us led by Steve Waugh and Shane Warne,” Gilchrist recalled. The Western Australian.

“We were wearing our green-yellow and fine red pinstripe blazers, and I remember her commenting that we looked like ice cream vendors from Pall Mall. There was a subtle sense of humor that brightened the mood.’

On another occasion, after introducing several Western Australian sports stars to the Queen in Perth, the former wicketkeeper had to fly to Sydney the next morning and was given a major jolt on the plane while waiting for takeoff.

“The Western Australian was folded in the pocket of the chair in front of me and I took it out, sat in my chair and thought, ‘What’s new,’” he recalls.

Gilchrist commented on the Queen’s ability to make those around her feel at ease

“I held it up and there I am on the front page of the paper next to the Queen. As I stared at it and picked up my jaw, I realized that the guy sitting next to me was watching me as I looked at myself on the front page of the newspaper with the Queen.

“I just thought, ‘That guy thinks I really am a flogging.’

Gilchrist cherished the few moments he was allowed to spend with the Queen and said he was amazed at the long fidelity of her faithful service Her Majesty had endured.

“It was just her ability to put you at ease,” he said.

“It emphasized what her life was… those chats and introductions, but even though it was formal, she did it in such a relaxed and comfortable way. My main reflection of her is that whether you’re a fervent fan of the royal family and the monarchy, noncommittal, or even the opposite extreme of the republican movement, the facts are that for most of us, they’ve always been in that one all our lives. position.

The Australian cricket team pose for a group photo after winning the first Test match between England and Australia at Edgebaston in 2001. The Queen was also a cricket fan, often attending Test matches at Lord’s and always remaining strictly neutral during The Ashes series and other matches between England and Australia

“That constant and consistent portrayal of what she had to do from birth is just remarkable. Her unquestioning commitment to it and upholding her strong values ​​of the way society should behave is what I take away from it.

“Her loss will be one that everyone will think a little bit about at some point and realize that the Queen will have had a part in their lives in some way, shape or form.”

The death of Queen Elizabeth II comes just months after Shane Warne also passed away, and recent details have emerged about the Australian cricket legend’s sweet friendship with the British monarch.

Adam Gilchrist (left) and Shane Warne (right) commenting in 2018. Queen Elizabeth II’s death comes just months after Shane Warne also passed away, and details have recently emerged about the Australian cricket legend’s sweet friendship with the British monarch

The monarch himself was also a cricket fan, often attending friendlies at Lord’s and always remaining strictly neutral during The Ashes series and other England-Australia matches.

According to British magazine Tatler, the Queen and Prince Philip were once caught sneaking home early from a royal engagement to catch the cricket highlights.