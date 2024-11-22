Australian council takes a dramatic stand against Covid vaccines and the TGA advice – citing conspiracy theory

Two other Australian councils have voted to recognize a debunked conspiracy theory about Covid vaccines, following a similar decision by another local authority.

West Tamar Council in Tasmania and Ceduna Council in South Australia have backed claims that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are “contaminated” with residual DNA, which can allegedly integrate into human DNA and potentially cause cancer.

The government-run Therapeutic Goods Administration called the claims misinformation when Port Hedland council in Western Australia sent letters to all other Australian local governments warning them of the alleged problems.

“The TGA assures the public that all COVID-19 vaccines approved in Australia have been rigorously evaluated and meet our high standards for safety, quality and efficacy,” the body said in a statement last month.

He said reports about the alleged risks “are based on studies that currently fall short of the scientific rigor expected in pharmaceutical testing and are contributing to the spread of misinformation about vaccines.”

But Julie Sladden, a retired doctor who proposed West Tamar’s motion which passed five to four, accused the TGA of shutting down scrutiny and debate.

Dr. Sladden said her motion referred to “potential health risks” but did not overtly state that vaccines were dangerous.

West Tamar Councilor Julie Sladden successfully tabled a motion to hold semi-annual briefings to promote the safety of Covid vaccines.

“It’s not really about hanging our hat on a particular verdict, but telling people that we are aware that it is a concern and that we are committed to transparency,” he said.

‘I am very open to changing my mind if someone can present the available information to me. What we need is open scientific discourse.

“There has been enough censorship, there has been enough insults.”

Dr Sladden said there were extraordinary scenes during the council’s debate on the motion.

“People were crowding in the hallway,” he said. ‘Between 100 and 150 people showed up to support the motion.

‘There were at least two doctors, a former church pastor, a couple of other allied health workers and several vaccine-injured people or people who had vaccine-injured family members who were all concerned about vaccines.

‘They just told their stories.

“There was a palpable sense that this was the first opportunity they had to tell their stories in a public setting with people listening.”

‘They were from our municipality, they were known to the councilors. I was on the verge of tears at several points. “That was very, very powerful.”

Dr Sladden said the response to the Covid inquiry, written by the three-expert panel set up by the Albanese government to investigate how Australia handled the pandemic, found public trust had been greatly eroded over the period.

“If we want to regain public trust, there needs to be more advocacy,” Dr. Sladden said.

“It’s really important to remember who we serve, who elected us, we serve the people first and foremost.”

Responding to Port Hedland’s motion, WA Premier Geoff Cook, who was the state’s health minister during the pandemic, defended the vaccines and said the council should “get on with what they do”.

‘It should focus on the services and people in that community. “He should improve his game,” he said.

Dr. Sladden (pictured left) had 25 years of experience in medicine before entering politics.

Ceduna Council voted on Wednesday to formally recognize the evidence and safety concerns raised in Port Hedland’s motion.

They also voted to send warning letters to all healthcare professionals and also write to state and federal officials to express their support for Port Hedland Council’s letters.

West Tamar Mayor Christina Holmdahl has been contacted for comment.