Australian comedians slammed over disrespectful joke about the Queen before she died

Australian comedy group The Chaser has been criticized for posting an unsavory post about Queen Elizabeth II just hours before she died at age 96.

The pranksters uploaded a photoshopped image of the Queen around 11 p.m. Thursday, turning Her Majesty’s fight for life into a suicide prevention day joke, RU OK? Day.

The image read: ‘RU OK, day is not going well in the palace’.

It was uploaded about five hours before Buckingham Palace announced the monarch’s death.

The comedy troupe poked fun at the Queen as her health deteriorated and she was placed under medical supervision on Thursday

The satirical post was still available Friday morning on The Chaser’s Instagram and Facebook pages – with followers bursting out at the unsavory post.

“I think this post should be deleted now,” one person wrote.

Another added: ‘Bad taste guys. Really bad taste. Not even a little funny.’

Other Australians labeled the hostage situation insensitive and called for the comedy group’s respect.

“Would this be okay if it was your beloved relative in this meme. I find it rude and disrespectful. I normally like your stuff but this isn’t even funny,” one wrote.

The Chaser also joked in a separate post: ‘Warning: Crown spoilers are coming’

Social media users have demanded that the posts be removed labeled tasteless

“Completely disrespectful, guys, stop it. Very bad taste’ and ‘Well, this hasn’t aged well’ were also among the comments.

Daily Mail Australia contacted The Chaser for comment.

News of the Queen’s sudden death has sent shockwaves to the world, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leading the tributes in Australia.

“With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end,” he said.

“The Government and people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – the person who has been their greatest inner strength for so long.

“Australian hearts go out to the people of the UK who are grieving today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole.

The Australian Prime Minister offered his condolences to the Royal Family, the British people and all of his own citizens who held in the highest regard for Her Majesty

“There is comfort in Her Majesty’s own words: ‘Sorrow is the price we pay for love’.”

Mr Albanese, a Republican who is likely to start striving to end the monarchy after a respectable time, said many Australians would feel a strong sense of loss if they woke up to the news on Friday.

“This is a loss we all feel, as few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II. In her seven remarkable decades on the throne, Her Majesty has been a rare and reassuring constant amid rapid changes,” he said.

“Through the noise and tumult of the years, she embodied and radiated a timeless decency and an enduring calm.”