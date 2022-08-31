Australian comedian Jim Jefferies on why he isn’t afraid of being ‘cancelled’

<!–

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies says he can’t be cancelled.

The 45-year-old prankster, whose stand-up routines have sparked controversy in the past, thinks he’s made so many problematic pranks that he can’t cancel.

“It’s very hard to cancel someone who has said 40, 50 stupid things that they could have been canceled for,” he said. The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

He also noted the distinction between haters who are actively trying to cancel public figures and his many true fans, who enjoy his style of comedy.

“You can’t live your life so worrying, and let’s face the facts — you’re only canceled for the people who want to cancel you,” he explained.

“The people who still like you still like you. And look, I’m at a stage of life where I think, “Okay, whatever.”‘

Jeffries made the comments before launching his stand-up tour in the US next week. He hopes the shows will form the basis for a Netflix special.

Elsewhere in the interview, the outspoken TV star revealed that after more than 10 years of calling America home, he still has to watch what he says.

He is particularly concerned about the high number of gun crimes in America and the political divisions in the country.

Jefferies rose to fame in 2007 after being attacked onstage by a gambler during a stand-up routine in Manchester.

The Sydney-born musician turned comedian later appeared in his own comedy series, Legit, for the FX network in 2013.

His Comedy Central sequel, The Jim Jeffries Show, was a huge hit.

Jeffries recently made headlines when he announced that he wanted to bring the North Sydney Bears back to the NRL after they left the league in 1999.

Like many rugby league supporters on Sydney’s northern beaches, Jeffries grew up adoring the Bears.

His mate Russell Crowe saved the South Sydney Rabbitohs from financial ruin after he became part owner in 2006.

And now Jefferies believes he can get a lot of Hollywood backing — including from his friend Brad Pitt — to really add clout to the Bears’ takeover bid.

‘It would be a lifelong dream’ [to have the Bears return]. It really would,” Jeffries told News Corp.