Australian city bans violent criminals and sex offenders from all nighclubs for five years

People convicted of serious violent or sexual offenses in Western Australia face mandatory five-year bans from Perth’s most popular nightlife area.

Designated zones in Northbridge, Fremantle, Hillarys, Scarborough and Mandurah will be targeted under legislation to be introduced by the McGowan Government to Parliament next month.

Mandatory bans from the five areas will apply to people convicted of offenses including murder, non-consensual sexual penetration, unlawful assault causing death and drink-driving.

Those who violate the orders, which take effect after their release from prison, face up to five years in prison or a $12,000 fine.

Police will also have the power to order on-the-spot exclusion orders of up to six months, subject to the approval of an inspector or higher-ranking officer.

The orders can apply when a person is deemed to have behaved in an “unlawful, antisocial, disorderly, offensive, indecent and threatening manner” or is believed to be likely to cause violence, public disorder or affect the safety of others.

Exceptions will apply to work, housing, education, health and other approved purposes. The penalty includes two years in prison or a $12,000 fine.

Premier Mark McGowan said he was concerned about the safety of his own teenage sons when they went out in Northbridge and believes the laws would receive strong support.

‘We’ve seen this for years, people being attacked. Fights at Hillarys, thugs attack people and we’re doing something about it, he told reporters on Wednesday.

The Premier said he was ‘very comfortable’ with the broad scope of the orders and had no sympathy for those affected.

“Cry me a river,” he said.

‘You go and assault someone or kill someone, you do your prison sentence, then you can’t go to one of these areas. Well, well – you don’t have to’.

Police Commissioner Col Blanch said existing 24-hour move-out notices were not a strong enough deterrent for some offenders.

Asked how police would monitor possible breaches of the orders, he said body-worn footage would be live-streamed from officers in Northbridge and other areas to a central command center that would look for known offenders.

It is not yet clear whether the mandatory orders, which have been backed by the state opposition and WA’s peak hospitality body, would be applied retroactively.

Criminal defense attorney Laura Willox questioned whether the proposed laws would have any significant deterrent effect.

“People who commit these offenses while under the influence of alcohol and drugs don’t really think about what the consequences of their actions will be, unfortunately,” she told ABC radio.

The designated zones have been named Protected Entertainment Precincts – or PEP – in honor of Giuseppe ‘Pep’ Raco.

Raco, a 40-year-old nightclub manager, died after being hit in an unprovoked one-punch attack outside a Northbridge kebab shop in July 2020.

His widow Enza had lobbied the government to strengthen laws relating to violent attacks.

‘To Pep, this is for you. We will forever love you and we will always remember you,’ she said on Wednesday.