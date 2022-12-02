Australian Christmas parties axed by Citi and EY as Coles takes theirs ONLINE and Optus scale back

Corporate Australia has become the grinch that killed Christmas for thousands of workers, while scrapping traditional giant festive celebrations across the country.

The traditional office Christmas party is a much-anticipated end-of-year celebration where new staff legends are created — and careers often killed — while the workforce falls apart.

Intimate moments between co-workers in the pantry, drunk subordinates laughing in bosses’ faces, and loose-lipped managers making inappropriate comments have made the big blowout an unmissable tradition.

But it seems those days are numbered when corporate executives play “Bad Santa” – and put the rowdy knees on their naughty list.

The office Christmas party is a legendary end-of-year celebration where careers have been killed as staff goof off during epic drinking sessions at city center venues

Not one of a series of major companies contacted by Daily Mail Australia said they had a classic Christmas party this year.

Rising costs and the lingering fallout from the Covid pandemic – which twice destroyed Christmas for billions around the world – are being blamed for the decision.

But business insiders say the cleanup of Santa’s big night is a corporate strategy to avoid internal conflict and potential lawsuits arising from the mega parties.

“In the modern office these days, it’s too easy to give offense,” said an insider.

‘Combine alcohol with people who don’t know each other very well and you have a powder keg.

“It’s just not worth the risk for large companies.”

While many have scrapped their celebrations altogether, Coles has put theirs online – and they’ve crossed the line in office parties by inviting working-class families to join in too.

The supermarket giant has revealed its plans to hold a virtual Christmas party this year with staff from across the country logging in via video link.

They hope to gather all 120,000 workers and their families to the internet after trying out the virtual Christmas concept in recent years during Covid.

“We are thrilled to be able to invite 120,000 team members from across the country this year to join us in celebrating our virtual Christmas 2022,” said a Coles spokesperson.

‘There has been a lot of hard work in our stores, distribution centers and our Store Support Centre.

Optus – which received public backlash over the devastating hack that revealed detailed information on 10 million customers – has also scaled back its Christmas plans

“The virtual event has been a huge success for us over the years and allows all our team members and their families to celebrate together.”

Channel Ten has canceled its Christmas party altogether this year after the network was rocked by dismal ratings, canceled shows and high-profile layoffs.

This year’s Christmas party has been cancelled. Management said there was nothing to celebrate for Ten,” a source told Daily Mail Australia.

“Everyone is pissed because they just wanted to let their hair down. It’s not the staff’s fault that people don’t care about these shows anymore and people don’t tune in.”

According to an insider, Channel 10's financial crisis is "worse than thought" after Paramount announced there will be no Christmas celebration this year.

Channel Ten has told staff that "there is nothing to celebrate," an insider said.

Optus – which received a public backlash over the devastating hack that revealed detailed information about 10 million customers – has also scaled back its Christmas plans.

In the aftermath of the crisis, the Singapore-owned company insists this year’s Christmas party will be a very modest affair.

“We will hold a small gathering to thank our people for their hard work and customer focus,” said an Optus spokesperson.

International banking giant Citi canceled its Christmas party 15 years ago – and hasn’t looked back since.

Citi Australia has not organized a Christmas party for all employees since 2007, a spokesman revealed.

“Instead, we encourage individual teams to organize their own celebrations and choose how they want to celebrate the end of the year together. ‘

Accountancy firm EY – formerly known as Ernst and Young – has also drawn a red line through Christmas parties in its annual budget.

The company was rocked by the tragic death of an employee who threw herself from EY’s Sydney tower block after attending a staff drink in August.

Accounting firm EY – formerly known as Ernst and Young – has also put a red line through Christmas parties on their annual budget

The company employs 9,000 people across Australia, including 3,000 in Sydney, and says it’s simply too many people for one party.

Instead, EY allows individual teams of employees – who already work closely together – to organize their own tinsel and mistletoe parties.

Business NSW admitted there has been a downturn in the number of major companies planning mega events to celebrate Christmas.

But the lobby group said it still expects a big holiday season as staffers enjoy the normal holiday season for the first time in three years.

“While the number of people attending major events may be declining, we expect more people to celebrate through an increased number of smaller Christmas parties,” said CEO Daniel Hunter.

“There is an overwhelming desire from companies to have Christmas celebrations, especially as many of us have spent nearly three years behind a screen.

“The pandemic has changed the nature of the day-to-day professional environment in that business units choose the days of the week when they come to the office.

“This has brought these groups closer together and, for end-of-year celebrations, led to a greater focus on those over-20s.

‘An intimate dinner or drink seems to have priority over large-scale events for the time being.

“But we predict there will still be a desire among some companies to hold major events, and we actively encourage employers to allow their employees to celebrate.”