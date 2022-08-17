Australian children’s show Bluey is BANNED in America because it contains ‘inappropriate content’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An episode of children’s program Bluey is not available on the American streaming service Disney+ because it did not meet the guidelines.

The episode titled “Family Meeting” from season three of the show is not available on the popular streaming service.

According to blog Pirates and princessesit was removed for not following the platform’s guidelines at the time.

Australian Kids Show Bluey Has Been Banned In America For Containing ‘Inappropriate Content’

‘Family Meeting’ will be rolled out on US platforms soon. Some of the Bluey content was not up to S&P’s Disney Junior broadcast at the time the series was acquired,” explains an email to the blog.

“Now that it’s rolling out to other platforms, it’s a great opportunity to re-evaluate what we plan to do.”

During the episode, Dad Bandit is accused of farting in front of his eldest daughter Bluey.

The show’s Season 3 episode titled ‘Family Meeting’ is not available on Disney+ streaming service

The animated series won the Kids: Preschool Award at the 2019 International Emmys.

The show has even captured the hearts and minds of schoolchildren across America and is changing the way they speak.

Kids in the United States start talking with an unmistakable Australian twang after seeing Bluey.

During the episode, Dad Bandit is accused of farting in front of his eldest daughter Bluey

The cartoon has become extremely popular in the US after premiering on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ in September 2019.

Last year The New York Times described the show as “the biggest Australian export since The Wiggles” – the country’s most famous children’s band.

Staying true to its true blue roots, the cartoon is packed with ‘g’day’ greetings and Australian phrases like ‘show us your strings, muffin!’