Australian Chamber Orchestra debuts ‘confronting’ The Crowd and I show

A new show touring Australia leaves those in attendance “traumatized” and “devastated”, with some saying the performance stayed with them for days and others wishing they could have walked away halfway through.

The Australian Chamber Orchestra’s new production ‘The Crowd & I’ received mixed reactions from viewers and people left in tears over the heavy show.

More than a decade in the making, the performance blends orchestral performances with vision from the banks of the Ganges to the moshpits of Coachella, sprawling refugee camps and ever-expanding metropolises.

The show is described as ‘humanity is moving in swarms around the world in increasing numbers, to celebrate, worship, protest, destroy and rebuild’.

The show encourages attendees to discover new ways in which humans have come to live together, crammed together and separated from nature.

People who saw the show took to social media and admitted they were lost for words.

“This was an extremely traumatic experience for me. How can anyone enjoy witnessing man’s inhumanity to man and not end up in tears, as I did both during and after the concert? If I could have walked out, I would never have attended a concert like this again,” one woman wrote on Facebook.

‘Extraordinary, an almost terrifyingly powerful work. I will process what I have seen and heard for a very long time,” wrote another.

“Really brilliant work with excellent performances from everyone … I hope you all have a glass of wine too,” said a third.

“We both need time to process your incredible achievement.”

‘Caught in Canberra last night… beautiful, at times confrontational, thought provoking and artistically striking concert. Everything great art should be,” wrote a fourth.

Executive producer Toby Chadd said the performance is designed to stay with audiences for weeks (pictured, Sydney’s City Recital Hall)

Attendees at the performance shared their experiences with the production via the Australian Chamber Orchestra’s social media (pictured)

Executive producer Toby Chadd said the performance was designed to stay with audiences for weeks.

“The Crowd & I is a cinematic and musical exploration of humanity’s ever-evolving existence on our crowded planet,” he said.

“From playful to festive, contemplative to chaotic, utterly devastating to hopeful and transcendent, the concert explores the many forms that crowds take around the world…how they affect human behavior and their effect on our planet.”

‘We brought in some extraordinary filmmakers and visual artists from all over the world for this project and matched these images and images to an impressive score, created by Richard Tognetti and performed live by the ACO.’