Australian celebrities Tones and I and Wiggles star show support for David Warner over cricket ban

Aussie celebrities including Tones and I a Wiggle and Prison Break star Dominic Purcell rushed to support David Warner after his battle with Cricket Australia escalated over his captaincy.

Warner issued an explosive statement to his 9.6 million Instagram followers on Wednesday night, announcing that he was withdrawing his bid for the lifetime leadership ban.

The 36-year-old cited the fact that he would have to undergo a public ‘trial’, exposing his family to ‘further trauma’ – and berated the counsel who assisted the review panel for his treatment.

After the father-of-three posted the emotional statement, Aussie celebrities sent their messages of support for the 97-Test veteran, who broke 24 centuries for Australia.

David Warner, pictured with wife Candice, took to social media on Wednesday to announce he was withdrawing his bid to overturn his lifelong leadership ban; and denounced his treatment by Cricket Australia and the counsel who assisted them in the assessment

Teammates like Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis showed their support for Warner following his explosive and emotional statement, while superstar singer Tones and I and Hollywood actor Dominic Purcell also wrote messages.

Celebrities and athletes including England legend Michael Vaughan, jockey Robbie Dolan and rugby league star Aaron Woods took to social media to show their support for Warner

Superstar singer Tones and I wrote: ‘Australia loves you mate we are in your corner’ accompanied by a love heart; which both Warner and his wife Candice acknowledged with a thank you note.

Launched into the Hollywood stratosphere for his starring role in Prison Break, Dominic Purcell praised Warner for his leadership despite the relentless criticism since the saga.

That answer in itself (sic) is what we call “A BORN LEADER”. Keep going… can’t wait for the book,” he wrote.

