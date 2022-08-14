Australian celebrities pay tribute to Melbourne socialite Lillian Frank after her death at age 92

Australian stars have paid moving tribute to socialite Lillian Frank after her death at the age of 92.

Lillian’s daughter Jackie Frank announced the death of her beloved mother on Instagram on Saturday.

Many Australian celebrities including Dannii Minogue, Melissa Doyle, Alex Perry, Nadia Bartel and Patti Newton all shared their condolences.

“Dear Jackie, I’m so sorry for your loss. What an incredible woman Lillian was… a phenomenal powerhouse and a burst of energy and joy. I send you lots of love,” Melissa Doyle wrote.

Dannii Minogue said, “Send my love for all the love you had with your relationship with your mother.”

Rest in peace beautiful Lillian, Jackie sends you and your family so much love. I know how heartbreaking this is, but she’s always beaming down on you.’

Designer Toni Maticevski also wrote a heartfelt tribute, as did Patti Newton.

‘Oh Jackie. So sad to read this. I send you all my love and deepest sympathy. What a damn amazing woman she was!! Has given our lives a sparkle and a smile,” Toni wrote.

“Darling Lillian, how sad to think of all of you. She was always so beautiful to Bert and me. I’m sending you love,” Patti wrote.

Michelle Bridges and Natalie Barr also added their tribute.

‘All my love for you now. No one can say, but we can all feel. You’re not alone,” Fitness Queen Michelle wrote.

“Oh Jackie, I’m so sorry. Fond memories of her performance on our show. One of a kind,” Natalie added.

Magazine publisher Jackie announced Friday evening that Mrs. Frank has passed away.

Mrs. Frank grew up in the Burmese capital of Rangoon before her family fled the invasion of the country by Japan.

After spending the war in a refugee camp in Calcutta, she went to London with her family.

In the 1950s, she came to Melbourne to visit her sister and stayed, making her way as a prominent member of Melbourne society.

She married restaurateur Richard Frank in 1956 and they had two daughters, Jackie and Michelle.

One of the first hairdressers in Australia to receive training from Elizabeth Arden, Mrs. Frank set up her own hair salon in the 1960s and rose to fame as a hairstylist for Jean Shrimpton when the model infamously wore a miniskirt at the Melbourne Spring Carnival.

On 11 June 1977, Mrs Frank was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her involvement in charities including the Royal Children’s Hospital and Odyssey House in Melbourne.

In 1991 she was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her community service.

Lillian Frank pictured with Australian actor Heath Ledger at Derby Day, Melbourne, in 2001