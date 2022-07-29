Australian Building Codes Board: Radical new rules to make houses more expensive from front to back

Australians building a new home will face increased costs as new rules come into effect that dictate the width of the hallway, the dimensions of the bathroom door and even the garden paths.

Housing construction costs are already rising at double digits, surpassing even the worst inflation in two decades.

Builders who offered their customers fixed-price contracts are going out of business because they suffer losses on projects due to rising construction costs.

Now the Australian Building Codes Board has released draft proposals for a ‘livable housing design standard’ that would require minimum widths for doors, hallways and front gates.

It was planned that the body, with representatives of the federal, state and territory governments, would introduce new rules from September.

Australians building a new home will face even higher costs as new rules come into effect dictating hallway and bathroom door sizes (pictured are houses under construction in Oran Park in the far south west of Sydney)

But architects and builders were told Friday afternoon they would be delayed until October.

New design standard for ‘livable homes’ BATHROOM DOOR: ‘Minimum clearance of 1.2 meters’ from the front edge of the toilet bowl to the swinging arc of the door to the sanitary compartment’ GARDEN TRAILS: One meter wide FRONT DOORS: 82 centimeters ‘free opening’

A spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Industry, Science and Resources said the new changes to the National Construction Code would affect only a small number of people.

“Construction costs are determined by a number of factors, mainly supply chain problems caused by Covid and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

“The NCC only applies to new construction, which makes up only about 2 percent of Australia’s housing stock annually.”

Nevertheless, Ryan Williams, CoreLogic’s head of government strategy, said the new rules would add to already escalating housing costs.

“While the incorporation of these new standards could put additional costs and time constraints on new construction, increasing the livability and accessibility of homes could increase their long-term value,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

According to the draft proposal, bathroom doors should also have a ‘minimum clearance’ of 1.2 meters ‘from the front of the toilet bowl to the swinging arc of the door to the sanitary compartment’.

Garden paths should also be one meter wide along with ramps ‘between any railings’ (pictured is a stock photo)

Internal corridors and corridors should be at least one meter wide, ‘between the finished surfaces of opposite walls’.

Garden paths should also be one meter wide, along with ramps ‘between any railings’.

There would also be a driveway with a 1.2 meter long landing that ‘is at least as wide as the driveway it connects to’.

Front doors, or at least one exterior door, would require a minimum of 82 inches of ‘clear opening’.

Gates should also have an 820 millimeter gap ‘measured as if the gate were an entry door’.

Home construction costs rose 10 percent in the year to June 2022 as the cost of wood and metals skyrocketed, the Cordell Construction Cost Index found.

Internal corridors and hallways would have to be a minimum one metre wide, ‘between the finished surfaces of opposing walls’ ([pictured is stock image)

This was significantly higher than headline inflation over the same period, which surged by 6.1 per cent, the fastest pace since 2001.

With the one-off effect of the GST taken out, the consumer price index soared at the steepest pace in 32 years.

Despite that, Mr Williams said new design rules would make houses more valuable later.

‘Buildings that are more adaptable to the needs of more Australians broaden the appeal of housing to a wider demographic,’ he said.

Mr Williams said the key consideration was an updated building code was whether they made a home more liveable not whether they pushed up building costs.

Federal Industry Minister Ed Husic, who sits on Australian Building Codes Board, is meeting with his state and territory counterparts in August.

Architects and builders were sent an email on Friday afternoon informing them the new National Construction Code, that was due to be published on September 1, had been delayed until October 1.

A follow-up ministerial meeting is being held in March to decide ‘transition timeframes’ for home energy efficiency rules.