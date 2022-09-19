Australian boys make a deadly discovery deep in the outback

<!–

Two young boys found an unexploded hand grenade abandoned at a World War II military base in the Australian desert.

The boys found the grenade three weeks ago near a creek at Noonkanbah Station, 380 km east of Broome in northern WA.

A photograph of Ngaarda Media shows them standing with the dusty grenade that was hidden for over 70 years.

Noonkanbah Station served as a base for the Royal Australian Air Force and the Dutch Army during World War II.

Aussies applauded the boys for reporting the grenade and called on the government to properly clear the area of ​​explosives.

“What a great find and very happy to hear no one was injured,” one person wrote.

“Too bad the army didn’t go in and clean up properly. The government says it will not see or destroy anything,” wrote another.

“Smart guys to know it’s dangerous, thank goodness it’s all safe,” said another.

Other locals have occasionally reported finding remnants of the station’s history, including Irene Jimbidie who grew up in the area.

She said an unexploded bomb was discovered in the 1980s.

“The bomb was found on one of the herds,” Ms Jimbidie told Ngaarda Media.

“After they had finished collecting, the horses would have softened the top soil, and this old bomb stuck out, just the top part.”