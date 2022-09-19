Australian boys make a deadly discovery deep in the outback
Two young boys found an unexploded hand grenade abandoned at a World War II military base in the Australian desert.
The boys found the grenade three weeks ago near a creek at Noonkanbah Station, 380 km east of Broome in northern WA.
A photograph of Ngaarda Media shows them standing with the dusty grenade that was hidden for over 70 years.
Noonkanbah Station served as a base for the Royal Australian Air Force and the Dutch Army during World War II.
Aussies applauded the boys for reporting the grenade and called on the government to properly clear the area of explosives.
“What a great find and very happy to hear no one was injured,” one person wrote.
“Too bad the army didn’t go in and clean up properly. The government says it will not see or destroy anything,” wrote another.
“Smart guys to know it’s dangerous, thank goodness it’s all safe,” said another.
Other locals have occasionally reported finding remnants of the station’s history, including Irene Jimbidie who grew up in the area.
She said an unexploded bomb was discovered in the 1980s.
“The bomb was found on one of the herds,” Ms Jimbidie told Ngaarda Media.
“After they had finished collecting, the horses would have softened the top soil, and this old bomb stuck out, just the top part.”
NoonkanbahI Station
Noonkanbah is a 170,000 hectare cattle station on the Fitzroy River.
The station served as a military base for the Royal Australian Air Force and the Dutch Army during World War II.
It is known as the birthplace of the Kimberly Land Council after the Noonkanbah blockade in 1980.
That year, the WA government wanted to authorize drilling tests for mineral deposits in Noonkanbah, an area filled with sacred indigenous sites.
The conflict escalated in August with a protest in which indigenous station workers sat in a stream bed and blocked drills from entering the area.
Protesters were dragged away and drills were sent to excavate the holy site.
In November, it was determined that there was no oil in the area.
The event set off a chain reaction that led to the creation of the Kimberley Land Council, which represented the interests of more than 30 Aboriginal communities.