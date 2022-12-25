Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges leaves reporter stunned by blinking her breasts during interview

World champion Aussie boxer Ebanie Bridges has left a reporter shocked by lifting her shirt and flashing her chest during an interview about her controversial weigh-in outfit.

Bridges, who recently retained her IBF world bantamweight title against bitter rival Shannon O’Connell, was stopped by the media before her fight when the incident occurred.

A reporter from Boxing King Media asked the blonde bomber to explain her outfit, to which Bridges replied, “Well, what do you mean explain my weighing outfit?”

The reporter then replied, “What’s up?” and Bridges lifted her shirt.

“It’s like lace, got my handle, sign up now,” Bridges said. ‘I don’t know, what’s wrong? It’s sexy, don’t you think?’

“It’s more of a handsome stripper, not so much a slutty stripper, you know what I mean?”

The “stripper” comment related to O’Connell using the sled against Bridges for her habit of wearing lingerie during weigh-ins.

O’Connell regretted those comments in the ring, where she was knocked down by a huge right hand in the third before being beaten so badly that the referee was forced to step in and end the match in round eight.

Bridges launched an OnlyFans account before the O’Connell fight, promising fans raunchy content that couldn’t be found anywhere else.

Glamorous MMA fighter Paige VanZant reportedly rakes in more than $2 million a year from her OnlyFans account, and Bridges could potentially do the same.

The world champion revealed earlier this year that she makes a small fortune selling her sweaty socks, workout clothes and photos of her feet. Fans even pay to be humiliated and insulted by her.

“It’s kind of like boys are called losers and they give me money,” Bridges explains on Diren Kartal’s YouTube channel.

“I just insult them and they just throw money at me. They just want to give me their money. I can easily make a thousand in about 20 minutes.”

Bridges has made quite an impression in the UK since moving there – winning over many fans with her disarming sense of humour, aggressive boxing style and sassy weighing outfits.

The glamorous Aussie captured the IBF world bantamweight title in just her ninth professional fight. She aims to be the undisputed champion of her division by 2024.