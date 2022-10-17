Australian boxer Ebaine Bridges calls out Susie Ramadan for drug cheat remarks at Cherneka Johnson

<!–

Australian world champion boxer Ebanie Bridges has criticized Australian fighter Susie Ramadan after she made stunning claims of cheating on her opponent following a controversial loss on Sunday.

Ramadan was defeated by Cherneka Johnson via unanimous decision in an IBF super bantamweight world title fight on the undercard of the George Kambosos-Devin Haney rematch at the Rod Laver Arena.

She is the one who has gone up two weight classes but accuses the other girl of paddling lmao… she accuses everyone of it, anyone better than her is on the pedo 🤡 she must stop — Blonde Bomber 🥊💁🏼‍♀️ (@EbanieBridges) October 16, 2022

Australian boxer Susie Ramadan (pictured) made an extraordinary spray after the fight and accused her opponent of taking performance-enhancing drugs

After dropping 97-90, 96-92 and 96-91 on the scorecards, Ramadan targeted the officiant, accusing her opponent of taking performance-enhancing drugs.

“I know my name is Ramadan, but I’m a proud Australian, born and raised here,” she said on the Fox Sports broadcast of the fight.

“Hope I get another chance and probably in my weight class, I think these girls are way too big and hopefully I’ll get her tested too because I’ve been told she’s using it.”

Ramadan’s extraordinary post-fight spray left commentators and fans baffled, as the Melbourne public blasted her allegations of cheating.

The glamorous Bridges took to Twitter to denounce the unsportsmanlike conduct.

World champion Ebanie Bridges denounced Ramadan’s behavior on Twitter, calling her bitter, despicable and delusional.

“Hahaha this woman is absolutely delusional. Another chance? Your bitter and despicable you keep getting karma. Time to retire mate,” wrote the “Blonde Bomber.”

‘She’s the one who has gone up two weight classes but accuses the other girl of pedophiles lmao… she accuses everyone of it, anyone better than her is on the pedo. she has to stop.’

Ramadan later admitted that her comments after the fight were inconsistent.

“Look, I probably shouldn’t have said what I said at the end, I didn’t mean to accuse her or anything like that,” she said at the post-fight press conference.

“We were told by her team that we requested some drug testing prior to the fight and nothing could be done about it.

‘Where is the urine test now, we need to do that. I’ve come in two weight classes so I would always stay small. It’s a bit disappointing.’

Cherneka Johnson is pictured celebrating the win over Susie Ramadan. Ramadan was not happy with the referee or the official decision

Johnson was also given a chance to respond to the allegations of cheating.

“A lot of people are going around with those allegations right now,” Johnson said.

‘Let me test if you want. I’ve worked hard. I did everything in this camp, my diet, my training, my sleep. I just gave everything for this fight.

“I had a short camp and a bit of a rough camp, but you know what? It’s probably been my best yet.’

Johnson overcame a nasty cut that left some viewers insisting the fight had to be stopped before retaining her world title with a unanimous points decision

The biggest talking point of the match itself was the horrific cut Johnson endured in the early rounds.

Despite bleeding profusely during the fight, Johnson kept her calm and claimed a unanimous decision win.