Australian boss issues a very long list of rules for work Christmas parties

As Aussies gear up for two weeks of office Christmas parties, a workplace expert has warned that the fun cops are in charge and anyone planning a wild night out is waiting for the escape.

Catering establishments are fully booked for the next two Fridays and employers say while the office Christmas party will be a welcome return after a two-year break due to Covid, they are also concerned.

The biggest offenses employers look for are people who speak up against the boss or a co-worker, or those who sleep with a co-worker.

A new law – the Respect at Work Bill – giving companies the responsibility to stop sexual harassment and bullying before it starts means Australian Christmas parties will come under scrutiny in 2022

An employers’ group said Australian workers behave worse at Christmas than at any time of the year

Phil Parisis, of the business consultancy group MyBusiness has compiled a list of rules for employees to follow at work Christmas parties

“People want to hang their heads, but there are so many things that can go wrong and it can be a minefield for people to navigate,” says Phil Parisis of business advisory group MyBusiness.

He said the MeToo movement and the new Respect at Work Bill mean employers have never taken staff behavior so seriously and will be paying attention to the Christmas party at work like never before.

The Respect at Work Bill puts the responsibility on companies to stop sexual harassment and bullying before it starts.

The bill passed federal parliament on Nov. 28, and while unenforceable for 12 months, the government has urged employers to make changes immediately.

National Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins said the new law shifts the emphasis from a model in which employers respond to complaints to one in which they continually assess risk.

“It changes our institutions from reactive to also proactive, so employers need to take meaningful steps to prevent harassment,” Ms Jenkins said.

Flirting and telling jokes in earshot of bosses could spell big trouble for staff this year

10 RULES FOR YOUR WORK CHRISTMAS PARTY Don’t do anything illegal or indecent – this isn’t your money or bachelorette party. Don’t try to meet up with a co-worker – when has this ever ended well? Remember, it’s a work event – not even for a second. Appoint a ‘Sober Sally’ or ‘Sober Sam’ – someone should have the responsibility of managing staff behaviour. Know when to stop – the end time must be clearly understood by staff. Limit drinking – make sure non-alcoholic drinks are available. Don’t give in too much – don’t be that person who gets out of hand and make sure staff understand that waste is not acceptable. Now is not the time to vent – it can be tempting, but it’s also unprofessional and potentially dangerous. Don’t overshare on social media – are you sure those casual shots show you and the company in the best light? Have plans to get home – employers are required to provide options for getting home safely. Source: MyCompany

Hitting co-workers at the holiday party could easily be interpreted as sexual harassment, especially if the targeted person is younger than the instigator, Parisis said.

“One hundred percent staff will be laid off after this year’s Christmas parties because of new laws, or they will be given warnings.”

Parisis said flirting and telling jokes in bosses’ earshot can get in big trouble.

“Making sexist, obscene or racist jokes falls under the bill.”

With staff often behaving worse at Christmas than at any other time of the year, office parties will come under scrutiny.

Mr Parisis said the change continues a tradition of ‘red tape’ that spoils everyone’s fun – but he says the new rules are a fair reality that people will have to adapt to.

Australia’s national labor standards are among the most confusing and regulated in the world.

“I would say we are very bureaucratic.”

Mr Parisis said that with no Christmas parties for two years due to Covid, employers fear staff have forgotten how to moderate their own behavior after a few drinks.

“Some people get a few drinks under their belts and the false courage comes out, and they decide to cheat on their boss, or just overshare and tell racist and sexist jokes,” Parisis said.

“We’ve heard stories of people getting into a fight with a minibus driver on their way to a location and then attacking a taxi driver on their way home.”

“We’ve had a two-year break from big office parties and it’s almost trained us in bad values ​​— we’re kind of stupid now,” claims Mr. Parisis.

“We haven’t been out much and when we have we’ve had our own drinks and been able to do whatever we wanted.

“A lot of people have lost their ‘house training’ on how to behave in public.

“People need to realize it’s a work event, you’re not with the girls at the races or at a bachelorette party, you’re not with the guys or at a boxing party.”

With no Christmas parties in two years due to Covid, employers are concerned that after a few drinks staff have forgotten how to moderate their own behavior

“Basically, you represent the brand and the company you work for in the public eye.

Mr Parisis said there are easy ways to avoid problems for employers and staff – plan to get it done at a reasonable time and don’t act like you would on a night out with your mates and don’t do anything illegal.

He came up with a list of 10 rules to avoid trouble at the office Christmas party, and breaking any of these rules could get you fired.

Among them are not doing anything illegal, not meeting with co-workers, not venting on co-workers or bosses, limiting alcohol consumption, and having a plant to take home.

Boring as it sounds, people should even be assigned to stay sober in case “judgment” is needed on the night.

“You want someone in charge of the event who can be called upon if something goes wrong or judgment is needed,” said Mr Parisis.

Companies should even plan to curb alcohol consumption.

‘Organizers must have sufficient non-alcoholic drinks available for the staff. Other ways to curb drinking include drink coupons, discounted bar tabs, or even asking staff to contribute to the cost of their own drinks.

The Respect at Work bill passed federal parliament Nov. 28, and while unenforceable for 12 months, National Commissioner for Sex Discrimination Kate Jenkins urged employers to make changes immediately.

Another limit needed is an end time.

“After parties often start after the Christmas party and if no clear distinctions are made, the lines can blur,” he said.

‘Do you want to be responsible for decisions employees make at 1 am? Probably not. Make it clear to the employees in an e-mail what hours the party lasts.’

He also advised limiting social media posts about the party the following day.

As tempting as it is to capture the whole party on Instagram stories, think carefully before posting content on socials.

‘Do you show the company you work for as well as possible?

“Would you be happy if your customers or competitors see what you post?”